Volleyball can be a tough, grueling, unforgiving sport.

At the same time volleyball can help build character, perseverance and relationships.

Perhaps no one knows that better than Eryn Anderson.

Anderson, a freshman on the Des Moines Area Community College women's volleyball team, has dealt with both the good and bad of volleyball. The Holy Trinity Catholic High School graduate has seen plenty of success on the volleyball court, helping the Crusaders to a Class 1A state runner-up finish one year ago.

Yet at the same time Anderson has dealt with more than her fair share of injuries on the court. She was plagued by physical ailments in high school that sometimes held her back and kept her on the sideline more than she would have liked.

Even this year Anderson dealt with a painful rectus femoris injury, which limited the flexibility in her hip. So while her teammates were at practice and playing games, Anderson spent much of the early portion of the season with the trainer, trying to get into playing shape.

Anderson returned to play in two-thirds of DMACC's matches, contributing what she could along the way.

Anderson's love for the sport supercedes any kind of obstacles put in her path.

"It's really frustrating, but it's not just about me, it's about my team and they're playing really great. I just have to play my role and right now that's to cheer and hope they play the best. It's one day at a time. I just have to remember everything happens for a reason and try to get healthy as fast as I can," Anderson said. "It's been really hard. I've been injured a lot in the past. I tore my rectus in my hip. It's been hard trying to come back. I've been out of hitting since the middle of August. I just got cleared (in early October). It's like a slow start to come back, but hopefully I can make it back. I take a lot of ice baths."

"She had a hip injury. Within the last week or two she's been able to hit out of the front row," DMACC head coach Patty Harrison said. "She's slowly coming on. We've got a nice little sophomore who is doing well in that back row. Eryn is coming. She'll get there."

Anderson suffered the injury in August, which prevented her from hitting for half of the season and forced her into a defensive specialist and serving role. Anderson, a team player, played her role to perfection. She finished the season averaging 1.34 digs per set, six blocks and three aces, but had just 23 kills in 56 sets.

With six sophomores graduating from this year's 18-18 team, Anderson is set to step into an expanded role next season for the Bears.

"It's a lot different. Both programs are very successful, so that hasn't been too hard. College is a much faster pace and there is a lot more pressure on you. It's a lot easier to get your spot taken than it is in high school," Anderson said.