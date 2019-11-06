Eight-ranked Van Buren High School won a berth in the state volleyball tournament with a 25-10, 25-16, 26-24 sweep of Nodaway Valley in the Class 2A regional championship match at Keosauqua Tuesday night.

The Warriors (32-4) will play third-ranked Dyersville Beckman (40-8) at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the first round at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Beckman is seeded second in the tournament. Van Buren is seeded seventh.

Selena Sayre led Van Buren with 21 kills, while Grace Davidson had 10 and Taryn Scheuemann had eight. Logan Schmitt put up 19 assists, while Madison Bartholomew added 17. Scheuermann had a match-high nine blocks, while Sayre had five. Davidson and Isabel Manning each had 17 digs. Sayre had three aces for the Warriors who were 72 of 75 from the service line.