Nebraska’s best high school girls volleyball teams will take the court at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln for “NSAA State High School Volleyball Championships,” airing live Saturday, Nov. 9 on NET.

Sportscaster Larry Punteney will call the action and former Nebraska All-American volleyball standout Kathi Wieskamp will offer color commentary.

The championship match-ups begin with the Class D-2 finals at 9 a.m., followed by the Class D-1 contest at 11 a.m. The afternoon action continues with Class C-2 finals at 1 p.m. and Class C-1 finals at 3 p.m. The evening contests include the Class B finals at 5 p.m. and Class A finals at 7 p.m. All times are Central.

The volleyball championships will also be streamed live at netNebraska.org or via the NET App.

“NSAA State High School Volleyball Championships” is a production of NET Sports for broadcast on NET Television.