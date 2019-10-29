While considering how to start the 2019-20 Peru State men's basketball team's season outlook, it appears the start could almost be identically the same as what was written for 2018-19. Having watched practices and a recent scrimmage, the following paragraph is almost identical as to what was written 12 months ago.



After losing four starters off of a national tournament team and an All-American, you would expect the team to be in somewhat of a rebuilding mode. However, in head coach Bob Ludwig's third season at the helm of the Peru State men's basketball program, the expectations do not change.



It would appear that even after a 23-win season and another experience in the NAIA DI National Tournament, there are plenty of things they can build off of and improve heading into the new campaign. Although the team loses its top five scorers, there are more returners coming back from the 18-19 season than did so in the 17-18 campaign.



Overall, the 'Cats finished with a 23-11 mark and were 15-9 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Bobcats won the Heart's post-season tournament defeating Benedictine (Kan.) on its own court.



In the NAIA Division I National Tournament last March, Peru State earned a spot into the national tournament having won the Heart's tournament. The Bobcats faced William Carey (Miss.) in the first round and lost a tough contest 95-89 to a team which made it to the semifinals.



Peru State will be opening its season this Friday night in Columbia, Mo., where they will face William Woods (Mo.) in the first round of the Columbia Classic.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/32XtAvo