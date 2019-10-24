Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy: "I think he'll play in the NFL"

Brock Purdy looked downfield, reading his progressions right to left. The big play he and Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning thought would be there wasn’t, so he kept scanning.

On his last read, Purdy’s eyes got wide when he saw freshman running back Breece Hall all alone in the flat. He launched a ball out to his playmaker and watched him go to work.

“I was juiced up because I saw a lot of field,” Purdy said with a grin. “That’s why it was a little high, but he saved me with that one-handed catch.”

That 61-yard burst Hall created off a check-down says a lot about the newcomer, but it also says a lot about Purdy, mainly about how much his mental acumen for scheme has grown. The sophomore quarterback hasn’t changed at his core, but his refined his skills a year into his job.

Purdy is 9-2 against Big 12 competition, and will look to crack double digits when No. 23 ISU (5-2, 3-1) hosts Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday (2:30 p.m./FS1). Purdy has grown in numerous ways since the last time he saw the Cowboys, his true debut, but has found avenues that help him retain what made him unique in the first place.

“I don’t know if there is one difference in who or what he is as a human being today than what he was a year ago when he came onto our campus,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “The greatest growth for him has certainly occurred in terms of growing as a quarterback in owning an offense and growing within the offense and having great leadership amongst his peers.”

Purdy is the Cyclones’ career lead in completion percentage (68.2), and has the second-best career passing efficiency (167.5) among active FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 325 attempts. That means the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Arizona native has had a lot of help at the skill positions, but it also speaks to his own understanding of the offense and decision-making.

Through his first year and a half on campus, Purdy has made a habit of running plays over and over in practice, much to the delight of Manning. If a play doesn’t click quite like he wants or he just wants to nail down the muscle memory and defensive coverages, Purdy will suggest running it again.

“I’ve never said no. Anybody that says no is pretty dumb,” Manning said. “We just run it again because we feel like if it’s a play that he’s asking you to run again, it’s something he likes.”

Purdy accounts for 340 yards of total offense per game, which ranks sixth nationally. He is one of only three players nationally with at least 14 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores — Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts are the others — and has five 300-yard games of total offense this year.

Even when he first arrived last summer, Purdy was diligent in the film room and practice, but didn’t know quite how to watch college film to maximize the information he gleaned from it. His habits haven’t changed — he is in the Bergstrom Football Complex all the time — but Purdy has become even more efficient with the way he prepares.

“When I first got here I didn’t really know what to do as far as the film and everything went. Kyle Kempt helped me out with how to handle things as a quarterback, especially when you’re starting,” Purdy said. “Over time, I just picked out some things that are meaningful, and meaningless that I just need to get out of my routine. It’s a year into it now, I feel like I know what I need to do every single day.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy saw firsthand where Purdy’s starting point last year — his true debut was on the road in Stillwater — but knows the kind of tangibles he brings to this year’s game.

“He’s a savvy quarterback. He’s very good. I think he’ll play in the NFL,” Gundy said. “He’s a good football player and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. They brought him out and we drew the short straw last year. They brought him out against us, he’s been in ever since.”