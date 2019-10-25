The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this weekend for a pair of matches in Indiana on back-to-back nights. The fifth-ranked Huskers will face Indiana at 7 p.m. on Friday in IU's brand-new Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington. Then on Saturday, Nebraska will play No. 20 Purdue at 7 p.m. (CT) in Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette. Both matches will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Both matches can be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.



Series History

• Nebraska is 16-1 all-time against Indiana and has won 16 straight matches in the series since dropping a 2-0 decision in 1978. The Huskers have won 11 straight meetings in sweeps. The last set Indiana took from the Huskers was on Nov. 9, 2012.

• Nebraska is 19-7 all-time against Purdue. The Huskers have won the last seven meetings, including 3-1 in Lincoln on Oct. 16. Freshman Madi Kubik had a career-high 22 kills in that match. Purdue's last victory against Nebraska was on Nov. 22, 2013, 3-0 in West Lafayette, Indiana.