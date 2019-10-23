The Nebraska City Pioneers volleyball team won their second straight game after defeating the Blair Bears on Tuesday, October 22, at Nebraska City.

On Thursday, October 17, NC downed the Bennington Badgers, 3-1.

This was the first time this year that the Pioneers have won back-to-back games.

On Tuesday, the Pioneers picked up their 7th win on the year. Nebraska City def. Blair; 25-9, 25-23, 25-16.

Nebraska City finished with a .43 percent kill rate.

Halle Thompson ended the night with nine of the Pioneers 40 kills.

Katie Schreiter scored eight kills; Madi Mitchell, Courtney Smith, and Rachel Russell, seven kills each.

In the serving category, Alexis Hoover added five aces and Madison Borns provided four.

Izzy Denniston finished with nine digs to lead the Pioneers.

Hoover led with 32 assists.

On Thursday, October 17, the Pioneers traveled to Bennington to get the 3-1 dual victory behind Rachel Russell’s 11 kills.

Nebraska City lost the first set to the Badgers, but fought back to win the next three.

Final score; 21-25, 25-16-25-18-25-19.

Alexis Hoover assisted 27 of the Pioneers 35 kills. Halle Thompson scored nine kills.

Izzy Denniston scooped up 36 digs.

Nebraska City finished the night with a .95 serving percentage.

It will be Nebraska City’s last home game on Thursday, October 24, against Beatrice.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m.