WINFIELD — Notre Dame High School volleyball coach Nita Carlson has watched her team grow up before her very eyes the last two months.

From crawling to baby steps to full maturity, the Nikes have learned from their struggled and are hitting their stride at just the right time.

As freshman middle hitter Gabby Deery and sophomore outside hitter Katy Stephens have gained confidence, the Nikes are on a roll.

Notre Dame made its six wins in a row Tuesday night, rolling to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 win over Winfield-Mount Union in a Class 1A regional first-round match at Winfield-Mount Union High School.

Notre Dame (18-18) advances to play eighth-ranked Holy Trinity (25-10) at 7 p.m. Monday at Shottenkirk Gymnasium in Fort Madison.

Winfield-Mount Union bows out with an 18-13 record.

As Deery and Stephens continue to gain confidence and mature, the Nikes have picked up steam and are hitting their stride.

"We just are all starting to come together as a team and we're working together. We're working a lot better together than we were at the beginning of the season. We're getting used to everything. It's a little bit late, but we're getting there," said Stephens, who pounded down 15 kills, eight in the third game. "Last year was my first year of playing outside, just kind of getting used to everything instead of the middle. It's easier to adjust to everything. It definitely helps when we're able to get our passes together."

"(My confidence) has definitely grown. When I make a mistake, I come back not scared. I just try again," said Deery, who had 10 kills and a match-high six blocks. "I worked with Hope a lot and it all comes from the set. If I don't get that good set, then I'm not going to get that good kill. If the set is off, then I have to adjust to it. I've really grown adjusting to (setter) Hope (Ward)."

"Katy's confidence is out of this world. She knows she can get the ball and she Hope knows that. If she gets her the ball, she is going to put it down," Carlson said. "Gabby has improved so much this season. I think she didn't know what she was getting into at the beginning of the season. Her and Hope read each other great. She's adapted to the set. I can't say enough about her. I have to have her in the middle. She's a great blocker. They have to hit around her. She has been a big force. When those two are in the front, we're unstoppable."

Notre Dame trailed only once in the match, at 1-0 in the second set. An ace serve by Isabel Tjaden gave the Nikes the lead for good in the opening set. Spikes by Stephens and Rylie Todd and a W-MU hitting error gave the Nikes a 12-7 lead.

W-MU, playing without injured outside hitter Jena Buffington, struggled to find consistent offense all night. Anna Hudson and Jami Wilkerson led the Wolves with four kills each.

"We struggled maintaining consistency offensively and defensively. We just just couldn't do what we wanted to do often enough," W-MU coach Dave Pieart said. "I have no real complaints with our serving. For the most part I thought our serve receive was OK. Offensively at times we just weren't consistent enough. We struggled to hurt them offensively. When we couldn't do that, that made us occasional target practice for them defensively."

Leading 8-7 in the second game, the Nikes finally hit their stride. A kill by Todd, one of her eight on the night, sent the Nikes on a 5-0 run.

Notre Dame went on a 6-0 run on Todd's serve as Deery came up with a pair of blocks and Stephens put down a powerful kill.

"It all starts with the pass. We had great passing all three sets. Hope was doing great. She got called for a few things, but she was able to pull it together and get the set where it needed to go," Stephens said.

"When we get that big block up, it forces them to go an opposite way. It really helps our defense," Deery said.

"She's got that drive that you can't teach. She's a competitor and she's going to go after every ball. She's not going to let anything stop her. She wants it. That's a blessing. You can't teach that," Carlson said of Stephens.

Notre Dame raced to an 11-1 lead in the third set before W-MU mounted a rally. An ace serve by Keetyn Townsley pulled the Wolves within 15-11 before Stephens once again took control. Fittingly, Stephens polished it off with a roll shot to set up a rematch with Holy Trinity.

"I would have liked to have seen us play that way the whole time. That middle stretch of the third set was the best that we played, but you can't start playing when you;re down 11-1," Pieart said. "We're only going to lose one senior. We started 12 different people in the rotations. We should have a lot to build on if we stay healthy next year."

"I told them we're on a mission. These next six days we're going to watch tape. We're going to work hard. If they play like they are capable of playing, we should give them a run," Carlson said.

NOTRE DAME



Kills — Katy Stephens 15, Gabby Deery 10, Rylie Todd 8

Assists — Hope Ward 26

Serving — Todd 25-25 (4 aces), Isabel Tjaden 9-9 (2 aces), Ward 14-14, Stephens 7-8 (1 ace), Molly Johnson 7-8 (1 ace), Kerrigan Belger 9-10

Blocks — Deery 6, Stephens 4, Ward 1

Digs — Todd 15, Ward 14, Tjaden 13, Stephens 10, Belger 6, Deery 5, Johnson 3, Maisey Belger 1

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION

Kills — Anna Hudson 4, Jami Wilkerson 4, Melina Oepping 3

Assists — Kayla Edwards 9, Keely Malone 6

Serving — Wilkerson 10-10, Carlee Sloan 8-8, Keetyn Townsley 8-9 (2 aces)

Blocks — Hudson 2, Malone 1

Digs — Wilkerson 15, Kyndal Townsley 10

Records — Notre Dame 18-18, Winfield-Mount Union 18-13