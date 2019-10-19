What started out as a tough non-district portion of the season now seems like an eternity ago for Waukee football, especially after the Warriors bested Indianola 42-7 in the home finale Friday night.

In front of their hometown fans, the Warriors continued their hot offensive trend of dominating district opponents. Ever since district play, the Warriors have now outscored opponents 223-26 and nearly tripling their opponents in total yardage earned.

For the third straight game, Waukee captured three or more scores in a single quarter, this time it came in the form of a 35-point second quarter. Overall, Waukee poured in 400 yards of total offense and averaged nearly eight yards per play. As for the scoring action, there was only one first-quarter score and that came from the host Warriors who captured a touchdown as the opening quarter was winding down. With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Mitch Randall punched in a one-yard touchdown run.

It seemed like quite the competitive contest and then the second quarter began. What was a seven-point game quickly got out of hand beginning with a 45-yard touchdown run by Mitch Randall, one of his longest scoring plays of the season. That brought the Waukee advantage up to 14-0.

Overall on the night, Randall didn’t take to the air often going just 6-of-12 but did manage to accumulate 125 yards and two aerial scores. One of those passing end-zone connections came with 6:38 left in the first half on a 28-yard pitch and catch with fellow senior Sam O’Dell. From a 21-0 lead came a breakout run for junior Aaron Smith with 5:17 left in quarter number two. A 52-yard touchdown run that was very well earned, gave Smith his third rushing score of the season and a 28-0 lead for Waukee. Waukee’s second of two passing scores came once again from the senior tandem of Randall to O’Dell, this time for 30-yards and an end-zone trip for a 35-0 lead.

The only score that Waukee allowed all game came with 1:48 left in the first half where several penalties put the Indians in prime position for the score. That cut into Waukee’s lead 35-7, but that was quickly answered by Waukee themselves as Randall connected on his third rushing score of the game and brought the game to what would be the eventual final score in 42-7.

While the Warriors posted 125 yards through the air, they also tacked on 275 yards on the ground, averaging 6.9 yards per rush. That helped keep the ball with the Warrior offense that collected 16 rushing first downs, 20 first downs overall. Alongside Randall’s 125 yards and two scores through the air, the senior led the squad in rushing with a season-high 141 rushing yards and three scores. Randall averaged 9.4 yards per rushing through 15 total attempts on the night. Aaron Smith was next up on the list with 93 yards and one score across eight rushing attempts.

The win puts the Warriors in the driver’s seat to capture another district title as they currently sit as the only Class 4A District 7 team to remain undefeated so far through district play. The chance to solidify the district crown will come in the final regular-season match-up as the Warriors travel to Johnston Friday, Oct. 25.