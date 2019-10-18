After playing some decent volleyball over the weekend, it turned out to be a very disappointing Tuesday night for Peru State.



In its second-straight match against a Wildcat team, the Bobcats were swept by the visiting Culver-Stockton (C-SC) Wildcats. C-SC took the match 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 as the Bobcats played less than inspired in comparison to their weekend effort.



Culver-Stockton improved to 9-15 overall and 4-10 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Peru State fell to 9-20 on the season and 5-7 in Heart action. With the loss the Bobcats fell out of post-season play if the season would have ended last night.



First Set Action



C-SC led for most of the first set as they jumped to a 2-0 lead before Pyper Roseberry (LaVista) put down a kill from Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs) to score the first point for Peru State. The Wildcats would extend their lead to 10-6 before Roseberry got a block to give the Bobcats their seventh point.



Peru State would eventually tie it at 14-14 on a kill by Grace Frederick (Benkelman) off an assist from Mallory Matthies (Omaha). A Wildcat attack error gave the Bobcats their first lead. Another block assist by Roseberry later would give Peru State its largest lead at 19-17. Following this was a collapse by the Bobcat defense as the Wildcats scored eight straight points for the first set win.



Second Set Action



Roseberry and Davis again would hook up for the first point of the second set to tie it at 1-1 before Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) got a setter dump for a kill.



Peru State would go out to a four-point lead at 14-10 after a Wildcat attack error only to see Culver-Stockton rattle off seven straight point. The Bobcats would never seriously challenge after that point as the Wildcats would go on for the 25-20 set win.



Third Set Action



Again, the early part of the third set was close with Peru State never having more than a one-point lead with the last one coming at 8-7. Again, a run of four point by the Wildcats gave C-SC the lead – one that they would not relinquish.



Team Statistics



Neither team hit the ball particular well as the Wildcats finished with a .141 hitting percentage while Peru State hit a measly .082. Culver-Stockton finished with six service aces and four errors while the Bobcats could only muster one service ace against four errors.



The Wildcats finished with two more digs than Peru State at 72. Culver-Stockton also had two more total blocks as they had eight.



Peru Individual Statistics



Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) was the only Bobcat to finish in double figures in kills as she had 11. Frederick finished with six while Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) added five.



Davis had 14 assists while Quinonez Holguin finished with seven.



Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) had the lone service ace for the Bobcats.



Cudney also led the team defensively as she finished with a game-high 20 digs. Cox added 12 while Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) finished with 12.



Mollhoff and Roseberry each had two solo blocks while Frederick was credited with one. Matthies and Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) each had one block assist.



Upcoming Contests



All of Peru State's remaining matches are conference play and will be key to whether or not the team makes the post-season tournament.



On Friday, Oct. 18, the Bobcats will be in Marshall, Mo., to face Missouri Valley at 6 p.m. The Vikings have been struggling this season and have only one win against 26 losses. However, Missouri Valley took one set from Benedictine Tuesday night, so they are still fighting.



Then, on Saturday morning, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., Peru State will face Evangel. The Crusaders started the season with a 14-2 mark, but have gone 5-6 since that time as they are presently 19-8 on the season. They are just one game ahead of Peru State in the Heart with a 6-6 mark.