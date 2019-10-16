The Nebraska City Pioneers placed seventh during the 2019 Class-B State Golf Tournament on Tuesday, October 15, at Elks Creek Country Club in Columbus, NE.

“It was good to get back to the state tournament and have our kids experience that level,” Coach Kinnison said.



Nebraska City shot a team score of 818 during the two day tournament.



On Monday, October 14, the Pioneers entered round one and shot a 404. On day two, NC carded a 414.



Brynn Bohlen placed 25th with a two day score of 194 (98, 96).

Sydney Blum finished 30th with scores of 95 and 103.



Senior, Natalie Turner shot a 103 and 107.



Last year senior, Taelyn Allen carded consistent scores with a 108 on each day, and Ella Welsh finished with scores of 108 and 113.



Coach Kinnison told his team one of his goals was to finish in the top 10 before entering the course on Monday. After their seventh place finish, Kinnison had sound advice.



“I told the girls’ that you can tell people you are a top ten school,” Kinnison said.



Overall, Kinnison was pleased that the girls’ were able to win the Nebraska City Invite this year and come away with several second place finishes during tournaments in 2019.



“We pretty much checked off every goal we wanted to accomplish except the EMC Tournament,” Kinnison said. “We wanted to win that and we didn’t. We were more than capable of winning it, but we just didn’t play well that day. We wanted to get into the state tournament and we did that. I told the girls’ to enjoy it because this was our goal.”



Seniors, Taelyn Allen, Natalie Turner, and Lauren Gowing will be moving on.



Brynn Bohlen, Sydney Blum, and Ella Welsh will be back next year, along, with JV players, Gabby Chance and Alexa Turner, to help get the Pioneers back to state.



Final Class-B Results:

1st, Scottsbluff, 677

2nd, Gering,691

3rd, Ogallala, 700

4th, Duchesne, 730

5th, Aurora, 803

6th, York, 804

7th, Nebraska City, 818

8th, Beatrice, 829

9th, Northwest, 830

10th, Blair, 840

11th, Waverly, 847

12th, Seward, 849.



