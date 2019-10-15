Despite a change of location, the Class 3A fifth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes boys’ cross country team still put forth a phenomenal team performance en route to capturing the 2019 Little Hawkeye Conference title.

Originally destined to take place in Norwalk, the location moved to Oskaloosa for the second straight season. With a team finishing time of 1:27:05.8, the Mustangs not only captured their fourth straight top-three finish at conference but their second-ever Little Hawkeye Conference title. Helping that out was the fact that three Mustang runners placed 15th or vetter while all seven top varsity runners collected a 28th place finish or better.

Leading the charge as he as all season for the Mustangs was Class 3A’s fourth-ranked runner Aidan Ramsey. The sophomore outran the entire 208 runner field with a first-place finishing time of 16:45.7. Following closely behind was fellow Ramsey sibling Bradley who captured third place overall with a time of 16:59.2. Jacob Storey, a sophomore who has made perhaps the most improvement as noted by head coach Matt Pries, placed 15th overall after clocking in a time of 17:39.8. The trio of the Bradley brothers and Jacob Storey all earned All-Conference honors.

The Mustangs worked all season on running together as a group as that happened in full force Monday as Jacob Ewers followed Storey’s performance with a 16th place finishing time of 17:40.8. The final three varsity runners for the Mustangs all finished within three spots of each other including Owen Pries in 23rd (18:00.3), Dawson Assink in 25th (18:07.5), and Jacob Hochstetler in 28th (18:14.8).

Next up for the newly minted conference champions will be the state qualifying meet on Thursday, Oct. 24.