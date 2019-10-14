The second day showed a big improvement for the Peru State women's golf team as they participated in the TPC Deere Run Invitational in Silvis, Illinois. The Invite was hosted by William Penn (Iowa) and concluded on Sunday.



The Bobcats cut 24 strokes off their Saturday total which proved to be the biggest improvement from day one for any of the teams competing on the PGA course.



The hosts, William Penn, won the tournament with a two-day total of 701 which was 125 strokes over par.



The other team rankings included: second – Mount Mercy (Iowa) – 717, third – Oklahoma Wesleyan – 724, fourth – Viterbo (Wisc.) – 738, fifth – St. Ambrose (Iowa) – 785, sixth – Iowa Lakes CC – 786, eighth – St. Francis (Ill.) – 801, ninth – William Penn B – 825, tenth – Midland – 859, and 11th – Peru State – 859. Indiana East did not have enough golfers finish for a team total on the second day.



Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) cut ten strokes off her first day total to finish in a tie for 11th with a 182 score. Finke was in 21st after the first day.



Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) moved up to 42nd after shooting a 100 on the second day for a two-day total of 206.



Sydney Neal (Peru) shot seven strokes better and moved up five spots to finish 62nd with a two-day total of 273.





Kayla Myers (Sidney, Iowa) also moved up five spots to 63rd and completed the Invite with a two-day total of 325.



Upcoming Tournament



Peru State will finish its fall season next Monday and Tuesday when they compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Preview in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.