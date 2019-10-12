It was their lowest offensive output of the season but it still ended up in victory for Van Meter football as they bested district foe Panorama on the road 20-0 Friday night.

The night didn’t hold a ton of offense for either team as both teams combined for 292 yards of total offense, only the second time since the 1980’s that a Van Meter team and their opponent ended with less than 300 combined yards. As for the Bulldogs themselves, they captured a season-low 244 yards of offense. With that said, the Bulldogs never faced a deficit and held host Panorama to just 38 offensive plays and 48 total yards of offense. That marked the fewest yards gained by a Panorama team in the Quikstats era and marked the fourth-fewest yards allowed by a Van Meter defense in the past 20 years.

The goose egg posted by the Panorama offense helped mark the third time this season that the Van Meter defense has shut out their opponent. The Bulldog offense kicked off the scoring efforts late in the first quarter (3:02) when Ian Abrahamson capped off the longest drive of the season for Van Meter with 17 plays. The senior capped off the drive on a one-yard touchdown scamper which put Van Meter up early 6-0 following a no good extra point.

Anthony Potthoff found the end-zone as well with his seventh passing touchdown of the season courtesy of a 29-yard pitch and catch with Cody Coffman with 6:50 left in the first half. The final score of the game for the Bulldogs came in the third quarter when Ian Abrahamson took the ball to the house with a 28-yard touchdown run, his 12th rushing score of the season. Overall, Abrahamson captured 141 yards on the ground and with it, surpassed 3,000 combined rushing and receiving yards for his career.

The win marks the seventh straight victory over the Panthers and keeps the Bulldogs perfect in their 2019 season record at 7-0. The Bulldogs will once again put their perfect record on the line when they take on Mount Ayr next Friday on the road. With the current district records, a win against the Raiders would give the Bulldogs their seventh-consecutive district title. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.