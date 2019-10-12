DAVENPORT — At first glance, a matchup pairing two high school football teams with a combined record of 3-9 wouldn't garner much attention. And if you chose to not notice Friday's matchup at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport between Burlington and Davenport West, you missed quite a show.

Andres Gonzalez's 28-yard field goal, matching his season-high in length, barely snuck inside the left upright as time expired, sparking a Falcon celebration and more Grayhound heartbreak as West rallied for a 38-35 victory.

"That was tough," Burlington head coach Zach Shay said. "We put ourselves in a position to win the game. We battled back. But you have to give (Gonzalez) credit. He stepped up and really drove it. He hadn't hit any extra point that hard, but he hit that with a lot of confidence."

The game proved to be more of the exciting same for two teams who have now met in each of the last 49 seasons. West leads the all-time series, 25-24, winning four of the last five, and for the ninth time in the last 19 meetings, the difference was decided by one score.

Burlington (1-6 overall, 0-3 Class 4A District 5) started fast from the opening kickoff. Bryant Williams' 68-yard return to the Falcon 23-yard-line gave the Grayhounds a short field, and it took just three plays for Trey King-Tempest Jr. to pound it in from two yards out. Brian Velazquez's extra point made it 7-0.

But as would be the case in the opening 12 minutes, Davenport West (3-4, 1-2) responded — and quickly. Taking over on his own 34, Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston ran 66 yards untouched around the right side on the Falcons' first play from scrimmage, and it was tied at 7 apiece after the Gonzalez extra point. Schaeffer-Houston would lead all rushers with 202 yards on 19 carries.

"Their number 1 (Schaeffer-Houston) is an outstanding athlete," Shay said. "We tried to identify him and keep him from getting outside, but they have a lot of offensive talent and he's so quick. We knew coming in what kind of runner he was, but its hard to scheme from film. Guys like him still surprise you with their quickness once on the field."

After a Burlington drive stalled at the West 28, the Falcons drove 72 yards in seven plays, the drive culminating in a 22-yard jaunt by Schaeffer-Houston to make it 14-7. In the first quarter alone, Schaeffer-Houston ran three times for 95 yards, accounting for more than half of West's offense.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns on the next two possessions, Burlington getting a 17-yard touchdown run from Bryant Williams followed by the Falcons countering with a 12-yard keeper by quarterback Payton Thompson.

Leading 21-13, West forced a Burlington punt and drove 84 yards in four plays to take a 28-13 lead. Thompson, who finished the night 7-of-9 for 127 yards, hit Payton Heath for a 20-yard scoring strike with 9:59 left in the first half.

From there, however, Burlington woke up on offense, and especially on defense. On consecutive possessions, the Grayhounds were able to force turnovers on downs after Burlington punts, keeping the score at 28-13 into the halftime locker room. It was made all the more important considering the Falcons received the second-half kickoff after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half.

"We made an adjustment on defense," Shay said. "We had been going with four down linemen and we were losing some of our gap responsibilities. We moved a couple of our (line)backers closer to the line of scrimmage and our ends played more disciplined."

Momentum continued to turn toward Burlington's sidelines as the Hounds once again forced a three-and-out. After a 12-yard punt by Jared Neitzer gave the Hounds the football at their own 41, Burlington took six plays to cut its deficit to 28-21 after a King-Tempest Jr. 20-yard run and Williams' two-point dive.

Mistakes and injuries then began to pile up against West. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Thompson left for the remainder of the game after an apparent lower right leg injury. Insert Shaeffer-Houston, who was held without a carry for entirety of the second quarter and was now inserted at quarterback. After getting a first down, Shaeffer-Houston was sacked, putting West behind the chains and forcing them into a punting situation three plays later. It was then that Neitzer saw the first of two consecutive snaps sail over his head, leading to another short field for the Grayhounds. From there, exclusively on the ground, Burlington drove 40 yards in seven plays, and after a Williams 2-yard run and another extra point from Velazquez, it was 28-28.

"Tonight was the first time all season that our offensive line really played like they were pushing downhill," Shay said. "We told our guys at halftime that they could wear them down and they really played well. You don't have to give (King-Tempest, Jr. or Williams) much daylight; they'll do the work. We just had to give them room to move."

West then faced a fourth-and-3 from its own 42 before a penalty for illegal procedure, and two plays later Neitzer was victimized by a high snap again. Williams would finish another drive on the second play of the fourth quarter with an 11-yard scoring jaunt, his third of the night.

It was representative of the night for the Grayhound ground attack. Both Williams, with 126 yards, and King-Tempest, Jr., with 120, eclipsed the century mark on a night when Burlington rushed 52 times for 263 yards and accounted for all five touchdowns.

"We went with the hot hand all night," Shay said. "We ran a read-option, and how they lined up defensively dictated which direction we were going to run the ball. Tonight, we were able to be pretty even (between King-Tempest, Jr. and Williams) and those guys really came through for us."

It would stay that way until midway through the final stanza. After the teams exchanged punts, West had a first-and-10 from it's own 36. Schaeffer-Houston, who had just 15 yards on nine carries in the game's middle quarters, tried to go off the right side of his line. Seeing nothing there, he carefully felt his way across the line to his left, eventually squirting into the defense's second level and outrunning the Grayhound secondary to paydirt to set up Gonzalez's heroics as the game ended.

"This one's going to hurt, but we have to keep the focus on getting better," Shay said. "We've got two games left and now we have to get ready for Cedar Rapids Washington. This was a great game and we were in a position to win, we just came up a little short."

;BHS;DW

First downs;17;24

Rushes-yards;52-263;43-287

Passing yards;37;135

Comp-Att-Int;3-8-37-0;9-13-135-0

Total offense;300;422

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Punts-average;4-27.5;2-21.0

Penalties-yards;8-64;4-20

3rd Down Efficiency;4-12;3-9

4th Down Efficiency;2-4;0-4

Time of possession;28:24;19:36

Scoring by quarters

Burlington;13;0;15;7;—;35

DW;21;7;0;10;—;38

Scoring

B—Trey King-Tempest, Jr. 2 run (Brian Velazquez kick)

DW—Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston 66 run (Andres Gonzalez kick)

DW—Schaeffer-Houston 22 rin (Gonzalez kick)

B—Bryant Williams 17 run (run failed)

DW—Payton Thompson 12 run (Gonzalez kick)

DW—Payton Heath 20 pass from Thompson (Gonzalez kick)

B—Tempest King 20 run (Williams run)

B—Williams 2 run (Velazquez kick)

B—Williams 11 run (Velazquez kick(

DW—Schaeffer-Houston 64 run (Gonzalez kick)

DW—Gonzalez 28 FG

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Burlington — Williams 24-126, Tempest-King 23-120, D.J. Pugh 1-7, Brock Dengler 3-6, Marshaun Bolden 10-4. Davenport West — Schaeffer-Houston 19-202, Thompson 14-82, Camren Carter 6-18, Aiden Fix 2-5, Jared Neitzer 2-(-20).

PASSING: Burlington — Dengler 3-8-37-0. Davenport West — Thompson 7-9-127-1, Schaeffer-Houston 2-4-8-0.

RECEIVING: Burlington — Carlo Martinez-Hale 1-22. Davenport West — Heath 3-66, Hunter Runge 2-44, Carter 2-13, Fix 1-7, Schaeffer-Houston 1-5.