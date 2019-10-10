James Kearney and Chloe Schaulis placed in the top ten finishes during the EMC Tournament on Wednesday, October 9, at Boys Town.

In a very strong field that included several of the top runners in the state, Kearney won a 7th place medal with a time of 17:08.

Chloe Schaulis ran a time of 20:52 and won a 8th place medal in a race that included several top 10 runners in the state in both Class A and B. Schaulis defeated four runners she has never beaten in the past.

“Chloe and James are both among the top runners in the state and have a great chance to qualify for State next week at districts,” Coach Ron Schaulis said.

Alex Rico, 19:08; Hayden Beccard, 19:37; Eli Davis, 19:46; Jesse Rodriguez, 19:58; Colton Clark, 20:50.

“Our youth was evident today as most of the leaders were upperclassmen and just a little stronger and more experienced than us, even though some met our goals for the day,” Schaulis said. “It was a great field for both the girls and boys and maybe the toughest conference in the state.”

Jv boys: Christian Tietz, 20:25, Jorge Loarca, 21:07; Trever Dostal, 21:27; William Ramage, 21:43; Lucas Nielsen, 22:12; Ethan Graves, 22:39; Marcus Bartman, 22:50; Jesus Flores, 24:21; Alex Hunger, 26:10.

Girls results: Elizabeth Luther, 23:57; Bayley Allgood, 25:30; Vivian Gay, 25:31; Ellie Higgins, 25:54; Althea Gay, 28:10.

Jv girls: Katherine Luther, 26:38; Caroline Gay, 27:50; Aspen Thurman 28:23; Lilly Frields, 28:37.

Nebraska City will be at Waverly for district action on October 17.