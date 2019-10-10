On Monday, Oct. 7, the Pioneers girls’ golfers let their clubs do the talking at Blair as they came away with a Class B District runner-up finish and qualified for state for the first time since 2006.

“It’s the time of the year that you want your team to show up and play well,” Coach Scott Kinnison said.

To prove Kinnison’s point, three Pioneers shot their career lows.

Brynn Bohlen, Sydney Blum, and Ella Welsh shot career lows.

Bohlen placed fourth overall with a score of 86. Sydney Blum stepped up and shot a 90 which was good enough for a sixth place medal. Ella Welsh shot a 107.

Bohlen was in a solid position heading into the 18th hole. Blair and Bennington were nipping at the heals of the Pioneers, but, once Kinnison saw where Blum was at, he knew his team was in good shape.

“When I saw those two scores, I knew they weren’t going to catch us,” Kinnison said. “I knew it was a done deal.”

Natalie Turner shot a score of 105. Turner didn’t shoot a career low, but improved from the EMC Invite where Turner shot a 121.

Coach Kinnison said that it was good to see her score improve from a week prior.

Taelyn Allen rounded out the Pioneers and finished with a score of 118.

Bohlen has reached state the last two years by herself. Kinnison said it will be exciting for her to be able to share this experience with her team.

Duchesne placed first with a team score of, 342; Nebraska City, second, 389; Blair, third, 405.

Quail Run has been the host of state golf, but it was wiped out due to flooding.

This year every team will be in unfamiliar territory as they play at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Oct. 14-15 with action starting at 9 a.m.



