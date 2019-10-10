Fishermen like to talk about the one that got away, that prize catch that somehow slipped off the hook before it could be reeled in and landed.

The Southeastern Community College volleyball team will look back on Wednesday's loss to Des Moines Area Community College as the one that got away.

The Blackhawks won the first set, then watched an eight-point lead slip away in the third set as DMACC rallied for a 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win at Loren Walker Arena.

With a chance to put the Bears in a 2-1 hole, SCC instead watched the Bears celebrate a rare win on the Blackhawks' home court and in the process let a chance to gain sole possession of fourth place and stay a game behind the conference leaders slip through its fingers.

It was the one that got away.

"It did slip away. DMACC did a great job on defense. They were running everything down. We get into slumps and we take a back seat at times and it hurts us," SCC head coach Micki Glass said. "That was a big matchup. We were tied 3-2 in the conference and we knew how important it was. It's frustrating, really."

"When we came in we knew it was going to be a tough match. (SCC coach Micki Glass) is doing a great job down here," DMACC head coach Patty Harrison said. "They played very, very well. Good team. Scrappy, hard. It's always hard to win on the road, too."

SCC (17-12 overall, 3-3 ICCAC) looked set to make it a short night. The Blackhawks, behind the hitting of Rachel Bingham and Racehl Malinowski and the serving of Bingham and Kennedy Good, pulled away late in the first game, ending it on a kill by freshman setter Jenna Saad.

DMACC (14-13, 4-2) stormed back in the second game behind the hitting of Fort Madison High School graduate Amber Dilsaver and the net presence of 6-foot-3 freshman middle hitter Katelyn Courtney. Courtney at times dominated the net as the Bears slowly seized control of the second set, ending it with a stuff by Courtney and a spike by Dilsaver.

"Every time she plays she just gets better," Harrison said of Courtney.

SCC built an 18-10 lead in the third set behind the hitting of Bingham, Malinowski and Lesieli Vaenuku. Bingham would finish with 16 kills, while Malinowski and Vaenuku each has 10 kills.

"I thought going back to a regular rotation would be best, but it didn't work out because they didn't line up the same way they had in the first set. I had set it up to go against the hitters of DMACC. It worked there for a little bit," Glass said.

DMACC got a block from Delaney Kelley to stem the tide, then reeled off eight straight points off the serve of Kyra Ikeda.

Just like that, the Bears had a 19-18 lead.

SCC would never recover.

"That helped. Our serving was a little bit better. SCC missed some serves there toward the end. We missed ours early," Harrison said.

"It really hurt us. Our overall momentum just stopped after that point," Glass said. "I ended up changing the lineup in the third set. I don't know if it was a good thing or a bad thing. I felt at the time I should. At this point I'm kind of kicking myself because I felt we started a lineup we had never used before."

DMACC, behind the hitting of Dilsaver and the setting of West Burlington graduate Bailey Jennings, led the third set from start to finish.

Fittingly, the Bears ended the match on a block and an ace by Dilsaver, who received a rousing ovation during player introductions.

"It was a big match and we needed the win. We started off really slow. We weren't playing how we play. We're a comeback team," Dilsaver said. "That made my heart happy. I love being home and seeing everyone. I haven't got to be home for a while. I love being home."

"I'm really glad that I got to play in my hometown. It was really fun. I had a lot of motivation to do it because everyone I know is here," Jennings said. "I love seeing my teammates. Being three hours away is really hard. I miss them a lot."

SCC won't get much time to lick its wounds. The Blackhawks play Friday and Saturday in the Kankakee Tournament, then finish ICCAC play with matches against Iowa Central, Hawkeye Community College and Southwestern on consecutive Wednesdays.

"We still have three left. We have some really good games coming up. We have Iowa Central next Wednesday," Glass said.