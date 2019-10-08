Olivia Larsen recorded her 3000th career assist after defeating Stanton in the semifinal game of the Corner Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Larsen contributed 39 assists on the Cowgirls’ 47 kills. Olivia had 12 digs and was 10-for-10 on serving.

Kelsey Hobbie led with 14 kills and three blocks.

Maddy Duncan came away with 10 kills; Presley Brumbaugh, nine; Paige Smith, eight.



On Sept. 30, Sidney faced Essex in the first round of the CC Tournament, at Sidney.

Sidney def. Essex; 25-8, 25-15.

Maddy Duncan and Kelsey Hobbie split in kills with 11 each; Paige Smith, six.

Larsen added 26 assists.



Sidney downed Griswold in the second round of the Corner Conference Tournament on Sept. 30; 25-16, 25-18.

Hobbie provided 11 kills and three blocks.

Presley Brumbaugh had eight kills.

Larsen led with 25 assists.



Sidney went 5-0 during the Bedford Invite on Saturday, Sept. 28.

In the championship game, Sidney and East Mills went three sets with the Cowgirls coming out on top.

Sidney won 25-13, 23-25, 15-8.

Kelsey Hobbie scored 15 kills; Maddy Duncan, 10; Presley Brumbaugh, seven; Paige Smith, five.

Larsen led with 29 assists.

Hobbie had a total of six blocks.



