A 14-3 halftime lead did not hold up Saturday for the Peru State football team in Fayette, Mo.



The host Central Methodist (CMU) Eagles would score 33 points in the second half to hand the Bobcats their sixth-straight defeat to start the 2019 season.



CMU improved to 3-2-1 on the season in which all Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) teams finished the cross over portion of their season. The 'Cats will head into the bye week with a 0-6 mark having lost to all Heart teams in the South Division.



First Quarter Action



Peru State took the opening kickoff and would eventually score. Tajh Eaddy (Spencerport, N.Y.) would carry the first four times and would gain 18 yards. On third and four, Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) went eight yards for the second first down and the 'Cats were in CMU territory at the 38-yard line. Eaddy would carry two more times for eight yards before the Eagles were flagged for a personal foul. That moved the ball to the Central Methodist 15-yard line. On the next play, Ki'Jana Owens (North Platte) went in for the touchdown. John Brady (Hickman) made the point after to put the Bobcats up 7-0 with 10:49 left in the first quarter.





On CMU's first play, Travis Reed (Hickman) would come up with an interception and the 'Cats would have great field position on the Central Methodist 35-yard line. However, the Bobcats could not move the ball and were forced to punt.



The Eagles would move the ball 44 yards in 12 plays setting up a 38-yard field goal attempt which was good. With 4:17 left in the first quarter, Peru State led 7-3.



Second Quarter Action



The Bobcats finished off the first quarter with ten plays and had moved down to the CMU 12-yard line and were faced with a second and ten. A short reception by Justin Pool (Circleville, Kan.) of two yards from Kasbohm moved the ball to the ten-yard line. Eaddy carried for just a yard and brought up a field goal attempt which was blocked.



Central Methodist would takeover on their 20-yard line and would move the ball down to the Bobcats' 25-yard line where they were forced to attempt a 42-yard field goal. Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) was able to block the kick and the 'Cats took over on their 24-yard line.



Eaddy would carry twice and gain ten yards for a first down. On third and three, Kasbohm would get a first down with four yards and the Bobcats would be at their 45-yard line. Kasbohm would rush for nine yards and was injured on the play. After an incomplete pass, Eaddy would get one yard to extend the drive. After a penalty of five yards, Peru State was on the Eagles' 40-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Eaddy rushed for six yards. After a loss of two, it brought up fourth and six. Mitchel Orr (Smithville, Mo.) would rush for 27 yards down to the Eagles' nine-yard line. Eaddy would carry three consecutive times for the score. Brady's PAT was good and the Bobcats led 14-3 with 1:52 left in the half.



That would be the halftime score.



Third Quarter Action



Central Methodist would take the ball to start the second half and went 67 yards in seven plays for the score. The extra point was blocked by Jordan Willis (Denver).



After holding the 'Cats to a three-and-out, CMU would go eight plays and 52 yards to score on a 19-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good, but the Eagles now had the lead 15-14.



The Bobcats were moving the ball on their next possession, but a face mask penalty moved the ball back into their own territory and eventually had to punt the ball.



CMU would cover 93 yards in five plays which included a 77-yard pass to score. The PAT was good and the Eagles now led 22-14 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.



The third quarter would eventually end with the Eagles leading 22-14.



Fourth Quarter Action



On CMU's first possession of the fourth quarter, the Bobcats had an opportunity to tie it as Nic Harris (Salt Lake City) had a pick six called back as a roughing the passer call was made on the play. The Eagles would not score on that possession.



On Peru State's next possession, the Bobcats' punt was blocked and CMU got the ball on the Bobcats' five-yard line. Even though the Eagles had a holding penalty, they eventually scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass. With the PAT, it was now 29-14 CMU with 7:39 left in the game.



The Bobcats could not move the ball on their next possession and eventually fumbled it away with Central Methodist taking over on Peru State's 35-yard line. After four consecutive runs, the Eagles found the end zone and with the PAT, CMU now lead 36-14 with 4:47 left in the contests.



Neither team would be able to move the ball on any of their last possessions with CMU picking up their third win of the year.



Team Statistics



By the looks of the final statistics, the game might have appeared to be a little closer. CMU finished with 21 first downs producing 391 total yards – 278 of which came through the air. Peru State finished with 20 first downs with 244 total yards – almost all of it coming on the ground as the Bobcats had 212 rushing yards.



Peru State lost two fumbles while CMU coughed up one. Both teams had one interception.



Both teams were flagged ten times with Peru State finishing with 110 yards in penalties and the Eagles having 78 yards in penalties.



Peru Offensive Statistics



Eaddy finished with 95 total yards on 33 carries and had one touchdown. Kasbohm finished with 28 yards while Orr added 27. Cameron Schlender (Kearney) had one carry that went for 22 yards on a fake punt. Owens added 22 yards and had the second touchdown.



Kasbohm was two of three passing for 16 yards. Dillion Ruelas (Lincoln) went one for four for 12 yards while Harry Kanu (Brandon, Fla.) went two for eight for four yards.



Pool caught two passes for 16 yards. Tim Jones (Brandon, Fla.), Jeremy Kaleinkini (Brigham City, Utah), Owens, and Orr each had one reception.



Special Team Statistics



Brady punted five times averaging 27.2 yards per kick.



Michael Bullard (Nassau, Bahamas) had four kickoff returns for 102 yards. Orr had one kickoff return for 24 yards while Braydon Cundiff (Omaha) had one for 22 yards.



Gustavo Brochetto (San Marcos) kicked off three times averaging 53.7 yards per kick.



Defensive Statistics



Harris led the team with ten total tackles – three of which were solo. He was credited with 0.5 a tackle for a loss of 3.5 yards. Reed had eight total tackles – five solo, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two pass break-ups.



Hubbard had seven total tackles – five solo, 0.5 tackles for a loss of 3.5 yards, one pass break-up, and one blocked kick. Ben Sode (Clermont, Fla.) had five total tackles – one solo and one forced fumble.



David Johnson (Chandler, Ariz.) had four total tackles – three for a loss and one sack of ten yards. Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil) also added four tackles – one solo.



Upcoming Contests



After a bye week, someone will pick up their first win as Peru State will travel to Dubuque, Iowa, to face Clarke at 1 p.m. The Pride, in their first year of football, are 0-6 as well having lost to all of the Heart South Division opponents, but by a lot larger margin than the Bobcats. This contest will be on Saturday, Oct. 19.



The following week, Peru State will host Culver-Stockton (Mo.) for their ESPN game which will begin at 11 a.m. This will also be the Bobcats' Hall of Fame contest. The Wildcats finished their cross over portion of the season with a 2-4 which did include wins over Central Methodist and Missouri Valley.