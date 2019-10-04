Sydney Marlow pounded 18 kills and blocked two Danville spikes to lead West Burlington High School to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 victory over the Bears in an SEI Superconference South Division volleyball match at West Burlington Thursday night.

Marlow added 12 digs and she served two aces on 12-for-13 serving. Sophia Armstrong added 10 kills and three blocks. Abbey Bence had 25 assists. Grace Hoenig had two kills and four blocks. Kenna Marlow led the Falcon defense with 14 digs and Lauren Summers had 13.

The Falcons improved to 9-10 and are idle until Oct. 10 when they play No. 9 (Class 1A) New London at New London. Danville (5-16) plays at Lone Tree Monday.

ILLINI WEST 2, SOUTH FULTON 0: Megan Harrell, Ava Bliss and Halee Wood each had four kills to lead the Chargers to a road victory over South Fulton.

Marissa Newman and Hallie Ray each added three kills for Illini West. Karli Artman had 17 assists. Taylor Pence led the defense with 10 digs. Harrell had nine digs. Bliss and Artman had five digs each.

Illini West (18-4, 3-0) plays at Triopia Monday.

W-MU 3, HILLCREST 0: Jami Wilkerson floored seven aces on 15-for-15 serving and Winfield-Mount Union swept Hillcrest Academy, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15, in a North Division match at Kalona.

Anna Hudson had seven kills for the Wolves. Wilkerson and Keely Malone each had four kills. Malone had nine assists and Kayla Edwards added seven. Carlee Sloan had six aces on 34-for-34 serving. Keetyn Townsley and Edwards each served two aces. Hudson had two blocks and Buffington added one. Kyndal Townsley led the W-MU defense with 16 digs and Sloan had 10.

Winfield-Mount Union improved to 15-7 (5-0) and plays in the New London tournament Saturday.

CENTRAL LEE 3, CARDINAL 0: Mya Merschman had 11 kills and four blocks and led the Lady Hawks to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-7 sweep of Cardinal in a South Division match at Donnellson.

Meghan Hopp had 10 kills and two blocks for Central Lee. Kaylynn Summers had 10 kills and a block. Zoe Eschman finished with 33 assists and she had three aces on 16-for-16 serving. Chloe Weber served three aces and Abby Wellman had two. Hopp led the defense with six digs and Eschman added five.

Central Lee (18-8) plays at Danville Oct. 10. Cardinal is 15-6.

NO. 5 MEDIAPOLIS 3, FORT MADISON 0: The fifth-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes swept the Bloodhounds, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15, at Fort Madison.

Mediapolis (24-0) plays in the Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament Saturday. Fort Madison (7-18) plays at No. 15 (Class 4A) Burlington Tuesday.

L-M 3, PEKIN 1: Kylee Sanders led Louisa-Muscatine in four categories in the Falcons' 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 North Division win over Pekin at Letts.

Kylee Sanders led with 24 kills, 5 blocks, 16 digs and 3 aces on 18-for-19 serving. Shadyn Bishop added 15 kills. Hailey Sanders had four blocks and 10 digs. McKenna Hohenadel had 36 assists and 12 digs. Mallory Mashek had an ace on 19-for-20 serving and added 12 digs.

Louisa-Muscatine (9-10, 5-1) plays at Wapello Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

QUINCY 320, BURLINGTON 348: Burlington High School's Nate Spear was the medalist with a 73, but Quincy won the dual meet at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.

Mateo Rascon carded an 89 for Burlington. Other Grayhounds were Taylor Bunton (93), Tyce Bertlshofer (93), Dayton Walsh (101) and Nick Augustine (106).

Brock Pen led Quincy with a 77.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

INDIAN HILLS 4, SCC 1: Emily Murphy and Madison L. Meyer scored two goals each to lead the Warriors past Southeastern Community College at Ottumwa.

Murphy, a sophomore from Burlington, also had an assist. She now has 22 goals and four assists in 11 matches this season.

SCC (5-6) hosts the Mount Mercy junior varsity at the Burlington Area Regional RecPlex at 1 p.m. Sunday. Indian Hills (10-0-1) plays at North Iowa Area Saturday.

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

WHITE LEADS REGION 1V: Carl Sandburg College's Trace White is the individual leader after carding a 3-over 75 at PrairieView Golf Club in Port Byron, Illinois, in the first round of the NJCAA Region IV (Division II) tournament.

White is a freshman from Mount Pleasant. The second and third rounds are Friday and Saturday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLOOMER, CHARGERS SWEEP: Emily Bloomer had 17 digs and Peyton Bowman spiked 14 kills to lead Carl Sandburg to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 win over Highland at Freeport, Illinois.

Bowman also had three blocks and three aces. Bloomer is a sophomore from Burlington. Carl Sandburg improved to 17-6 (3-0 Arrowhead Conference).

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STONE DROPS 4 MATCHES: Ottumwa topped Edward Stone in three matches and split the fourth. In the A game, Ottumwa won 21-11, 21-8. Alivia Wilson had two aces and a kill for Stone. In the B match, Edward Stone won 24-22, then lost 11-21. Valicea Walls served five aces for Edward Stone. Nadia Jones had three aces and a kill and Yasmine Lupercio had two aces and a kill.

Ottumwa won the C match, 21-12, 21-5. Jyada Williams served five aces for Stone. Ottumwa won the D match, 21-18, 21-16. For Stone, Annabel Townsend served four aces, Jadyn Adams served three and Jashel Brown and Erin Clarke each had two aces.