Nebraska City softball poured on eight runs in the fourth inning to defeat Scottsbluff during tournament action at Crete on Saturday, September 28.

The Pioneers trailed by one run before Reese Madsen hit a two-RBI triple in the bottom half of the fourth that gave the Pioneers a 3-2 lead.

Later in the inning, Abby Balfour hit a RBI double followed up by a Patricia Trice RBI single.

Nebraska City led 7-2 in the fourth inning. Emily Marth hit into a fielder’s choice that scored two runs and Nebraska City had a 9-2 advantage heading into the fifth.

Scottsbluff battled back, but NC held them off to get the 9-6 win.

Nebraska City scored nine runs on 10 hits. Scottsbluff scored six runs on eight hits.

Trice went 3-for-3 with three singles and a RBI. Madsen provided a triple; Balfour and Marth, each with a double; Kendyl Schmitz, Elizabeth Hodges, Taylor Nicolay, and Ramsee Henderson, each with singles.

Schmitz got the win in the circle. Kendyl allowed eight hits, six runs, and one strikeout in six innings of work.

Nebraska City lost 12-0 to Fairbury and 15-1 to Hastings on Saturday, September 28.

Against Hastings, Trice and Henderson and one single each, and Henderson added a double. Nicolay had the Pioneers one RBI.

Nebraska had two hits against Fairbury. Selena Balquier and Trice, each had one single.

Nebraska City (11-11) will be @ Auburn on Thursday, October 3. Game time is 6 p.m.