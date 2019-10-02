MOUNT PLEASANT — As the final shot fell harmlessly to the floor, the cheer went up from the Burlington High School volleyball team.

At long last, the Grayhounds celebrated a conference championship.

Burlington's 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday night at Mount Pleasant High School completed the Grayhounds' clean sweep of the Southeast Conference in their first season in the league.

A program that had just one season in the last eight seasons and three in 12, was just eight years removed from an 0-23 season and a 25-match losing skid, was celebrating a conference championship.

It was the first volleyball conference championship in school history.

So this one had an extra-special meaning for the Grayhounds, who celebrated with Superintendent Pat Coen and Principal Dave Keane, who were both on hand to witness history.

"It feels really good to do this with my team. I'm really excited about it," said BHS senior middle hitter Angel Baylark, who had a match-high 13 kills. "It wasn't my best match, but we played as a team really well."

"It feels amazing for sure. Burlington has never had one, at least while I've been here. I'm glad to have one with this team," said BHS senior libero Peighton Davis, who had three digs. "I think going into a new conference we definitely had a better mentality than we've had in the past. Just staying positive and really focusing on our game has helped a lot."

"It's a pretty amazing feeling actually. Just to come from last season to this season and playing with the group of girls we have. We have such good chemistry together. Playing together. We don't get mad on the court. We're all so close. Winning is just like the cherry on top of it all. It feels so amazing," said junior defensive specialist Elayna Zaiser. "It feels amazing. Practices are also really good. Being a part of this team makes you feel good inside. You feel good, win or lose, knowing you tried your hardest. With this team, you never go home mad after a game."

"It feels amazing. It's great to set a tone in a new conference that we just joined," said BHS senior middle hitter Bailey Wiemann, who had five kills and six aces. "It's something special. We haven't seen much success in past years, so we really needed it."

"It's exciting. We set a lot of goals for ourselves at the beginning of the season. Conference champs was obviously one of them," BHS head coach Amber Taeger said. "Going unbeaten in the conference is a lofty goal that we set. It's awesome because no one even took a game from us in conference matches. It feels great. It's a great confidence booster for the girls getting closer to the postseason seeing the goals that we set for ourselves that we are able to start reaching. It's exciting. It's awesome."

BHS (17-2 overall, 5-0 Southeast Conference) left no doubt in this one. The Grayhounds reeled off 14 straight points to start the match, all off Wiemann's serve. That run included three aces and set the tone for the rest of the night.

"It was great. That first game was amazing. Bailey was killing it on her serves. It really set the tone for the rest of the night," Davis said.

"Bailey killed it out there. Her serves got us a really good start. That got us fired up some more. It was all straight uphill from there," Zaiser said.

"It's definitely a good start. It gave us momentum and we just took off from there," Wiemann said.

"That was something in the past that we haven't been able to do is come out and start our fast game against an opponent who doesn't bring a fast offense. But they did run with it tonight. Bailey was able to keep serves in when she needed to. They were able to keep pushing that quick offense, that uptempo offense," Taeger said.

Mount Pleasant (5-17, 1-4) would never lead. BHS jumped to an early lead in the second game, stretching the lead to 10 on five different occasions, with Baylark, Wiemann, Kylie May, Carley McGinity and Alyssa Dameron taking turns swinging away.

"They are just playing well together. These girls genuinely have a good time together. They have a great chemistry," Taeger said. "We have a great staff of coaches who are amazing. I know Wil and I joke around a lot. With me being out on maternity leave, I had no concerns at all about how things were going to go because we have a great staff of coaches. We all work well together. We bounce ideas off each other. It's just great chemistry with the girls and with our coaching staff. We have a lot of fun together."

BHS made equally quick work of the third game despite the efforts of Avery Sutter, Karsyn Lamm and Lydia Situmeang, who helped the Panthers get their offense going. A pair of aces by Dameron sent the Grayhounds on their way to an historic finish.

"It feels really different, but I really like this feeling a lot," Baylark said. "All the girls are so willing to do what it takes to be better players."

"One of the things is definitely chemistry. We all bond really well this year and that has made a huge difference from past seasons. This year we've been playing club together, so it's just a really good mix of girls," Davis said.

"I feel like our communication is a lot better this year than last year. We're all playing together. We're more unified," Zaiser said.

"We knew what it was for and we knew we needed to come in and do it. We just needed to get it done," Wiemann said. "I think we just have a team where everyone is passionate and committed to playing their hardest and putting everything into it."

"We have some of the best passers this year than we've had in the past. It seems like we've always had at least one solid passer. But this year we've got several. We've got three or four passers leading the pack," Taeger said. "They are competing with each other for those varsity spots and it's really been fluid. Brynn Casady gets a little bit of time in there. Elayna Zaiser gets a little bit of time in there. Tonight we switched our liberos out to try something a little different. Our passers allow our offense to do exactly what it needs to do — to run that uptempo. We have a lot more things we're going to be trying in the next couple weeks that we're excited about."

BURLINGTON

Kills — Angel Baylark 13, Kylie May 5, Carley McGinity 5, Bailey Wiemann 5, Alyssa Dameron 3

Assists — Madison Bunton 26

Serving — Wiemann 6 aces

Blocks — Baylark 3, Wiemann 2, Dameron 2

Digs — Dameron 17, May 9, McGinity 4, Peighton Davis 3

Records — Burlington 17-2 overall (5-0 Southeast Conference), Mount Pleasant 5-17 (1-4)