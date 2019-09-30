In sports, you practice hard, play hard, think hard for the chance to succeed and to be given the opportunity to continue the athletic dream.

One Waukee girls’ basketball star is now going to continue her dream on the hardwood after a recent announcement. Junior Katie Dinnebier officially made her decision public Sunday, Sept. 29 as she announced her commitment to play for the Drake University women’s basketball team next winter.

Dinnebier has been a solid force within the Waukee ranks over recent seasons averaging over 12 points per game and shooting 51 percent from the field. Dinnebier has notched 319 total points throughout her career including a season-high 31 point performance in the 2018-19 state tournament contest with Dowling Catholic.

Dinnebier will continue on with Waukee girls’ basketball as one of seven top returning scorers from last season. She will also be part of a large junior class that accounted for nearly 49 percent of the teams’ scoring as just sophomores last season.