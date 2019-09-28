Wilber Ramirez took off for 24 yards. Another 11 yards the next play and Perry was in enemy territory for the first time of the night. But it was too late. Dallas Center-Grimes was up 41-0 before halftime, and Ramirez’s nice string of runs came after the fact at the start of the third quarter.

After pulling their starters in front of the homecoming crowd Friday, Sept. 27, that 41-0 score held DC-G to the end as the Mustangs silenced the Bluejays still looking for the first W of the season.

“They played a heck of a football game,” Perry head coach Matt Hardy said. “Obviously our depth hurt a little bit. We got a couple of kids banged up today so hopefully, they’re ready to go next week.”

The Mustangs came stomping out of the gate with starting quarterback Ty Walker back in the holster after missing last week with an injury. Following a 22 yard gain with his legs, he connected with his hulking tight end Chantz Finley for a 22 yard score. DC-G never looked back from there as five minutes later, Walker had his second TD of the night up 14-0.

Perry tried a couple of passes of its own but instead of helping tighten the gap, helped DC-G blow the lid off the game as the Mustangs had two pick-sixes in the second quarter off three interceptions from Jacob Nelson. The Bluejays had one additional fumble lost for four turnovers on the night.

Nelson later moved over to halfback in place of an injured Ramirez, and was replaced by Jeremiah Baker under center. He left the game completing 4-of-7 passes for two yards. Nelson was 2-of-6 for 14 yards.

“Trying to get Jeremiah some looks at varsity level competition just to see should he need to play, there are significant minutes that he’s ready for the challenge,” Hardy said.

As the game moved on with a rolling clock in the second half, Baker helped usher the Bluejays back into DC-G territory. With nine minutes remaining in the game, the blue and white landed in the red zone but a negative pass to Ever Tobar helped end the drive on downs.

Despite the final score disparity, Perry and DC-G tied in the second half as the Mustangs ran with the second unit teams. Perry also ended the night with 132 total yards compared to DC-G’s 214 yards.

“It’s comparing apples to oranges,” Hardy said of the team’s two halves. “They had some of their second team guys. Obviously we competed at a higher in that second half. But I’m proud of the team’s effort for all 48 minutes of the football game. We got a bit more rejuvenated at halftime and played a solid second half.”

A large majority of Perry’s total production came on the ground with 116 yards on 32 carries, helping move the sticks nine times. Before Friday’s game, the Bluejays averaged 50 yards on the ground per game and 1.7 yards per carry.

Perry has its own homecoming game Friday, Oct. 4 against Webster City.

