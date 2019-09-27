One play.

The West Burlington-Notre Dame high school football team had Louisa-Muscatine right where it wanted it. Trailing by seven points, WB-ND faced a fourth-and-16 at the L-M 29 on the opening play of the fourth quarter. WB-ND tried a little trickery as receiver Kaysean Rice took a handoff from quarterback Anthony Hoffman, pulled up and tried to fire the ball back to Hoffman, who was open in the left flat. But Rice's pass deflected off the hands of WB-ND freshman lineman Hayden Vandenberg. The ball ended up in Hoffman's hands and he raced to the 13 for an apparent first down.

The play was nullified because the ball was touched by an ineligible lineman, giving the ball to Louisa-Muscatine.

Three running plays by Louisa-Muscatine senior quarterback Chase Kruse culminated in a six-yard scoring run by Kruse, propelling Louisa-Muscatine to a 28-7 victory in the Class 2A District 5 opener Thursday night at Bill Nelson Field.

"It was a little different coming out on a Thursday night, but we were all ready to play, ready to go. We came out a little flat in the first half, but we really picked it up in that second half and rallied back," said Kruse, who had 285 all-purpose yards and was in on nearly 20 tackles.

"Chase Kruse is electric when you get the ball in his hands. He's a great football player, a great young man," Louisa-Muscatine head coach Eric Gabe said. "But it takes the other 10. That's something that will never be forgotten in our football program. We talk about being 'Falcon tough.' That's our culture. It has nothing to do with beating your chest or being a tough guy. It has everything to do with doing the right thing and playing hard for each other."

"That was something where we were in a timeout situation and we talked to our kids about what we wanted to do. We gave a protection that we have that we want to be physical up in the offensive line," WB-ND head coach Jay Eilers said. "We just made a mistake. We have two freshmen starting on the O-line. One of those kids made his first start ever in the offensive line today. Another one is a freshman who got his first start last week. Then we have Jack Spencer in for the second week in a row at center. We're held together with duct tape right now, but the thing that is really inspiring is how relentless our kids are during the week to get better. We'll continue to do that."

Kruse swung the momentum of the game late in the first quarter and again early in the second half.

Kruse sprinted up the middle and cut to his left on his way to a 40-yard scoring scamper with 50 seconds left in the first quarter to give Louisa-Muscatine (4-1 overall, 1-0 Class 2A District 5) an 8-0 lead.

"My front line and everyone in front of me did a great job blocking and making holes. I just saw it. I made one guy miss and that was that," Kruse said. "That's all coach (Ben) Slife. He's a great coach. He knows his stuff. He's super smart. Our line does a great job of blocking and making holes for us backs."

WB-ND (1-4, 0-1) held Louisa-Muscatine in check in the first half and trailed just 8-0.

"West Burlington did a really, really nice job of kind of taking the air out of the ball. They did some nice things that really countered what we were doing. Their staff .. hat's off to them. They did a nice job," Gabe said.

WB-ND was hurt by costly turnovers. It drove to the L-M 13 late in the second quarter, only to lose the ball on a fumble.

"We have to continue to learn how to keep drives alive. The kids played our. Our kids practiced hard. That's one of the things that we're proud of our kids. It doesn't go unnoticed," Eilers said. "Our leadership is phenomenal here. Our kids want to succeed. But to succeed you have to do the little things and the little things are the one that are coming up and biting drives and stopping drives. We've got to make sure we are doing the little things better than we are right now."

Kruse turned the game with one scintillating play to open the second half. He took the kickoff at his own 14, cut to the left sideline and sprinted 86 yards to paydirt, giving L-M a 14-0 lead.

"I think that opening kickoff return helped us get that drive we needed to get us going and light a spark," Kruse said.

"That was huge for us. First kick return of the year. Special teams is a big part of the game. Scoring that right out of the half was big for us to get us going to score more points," Louisa-Muscatine senior Brock Jeambey said.

"Obviously that was a huge play when you're up 8-0 and it's anybody's ball game at that moment. It fired me up, too," Gabe said. "If we can redshirt him now, we'd sure take him back another year. We have a very, very easy game plan at times and he really listens and works his tail off to get it done. He's a kid that leaves everything on the field for his teammates. He's a special one."

WB-ND answered with a methodical 17-play, 76-yard drive, culminating in a two-yard scoring plunge by Hoffman to pull WB-ND within 14-7. WB-ND, which recovered the ensuing onside kick, held the ball for a whopping 11 minutes, 48 seconds of the third quarter.

"That's who we are. Right now our kids are tough, but we don't have that one kid who can take it 50 or take it 60. The kids are tough. They're relentless. We're proud of them. We love them. But again we have to do the little things. There are little things in every drive where we're shooting ourselves in the foot. We've got to stop doing that," Eilers said.

Louisa-Muscatine tallied twice in the fourth quarter to cement the victory.

"It's great. It's been a long time since something like this has happened for our program. It's great to be a part of it," Jeambey said.

"It's a blast. I love being able to celebrate all these victories with my guys and coaches. I can't wait to keep winning," Kruse said.

;L-M;WB-ND

First downs;13;13

Rushes-yards;27-245;57-155

Passing yards;25;26

Comp-Att-Int;2-4-0;1-1-0

Total offense;270;183

Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-2

Punts-average;1-41.0;3-26.7

Penalties-yards;9-91;4-30

3rd Down Efficiency;2-5;6-14

4th Down Efficiency;0-0;2-3

Time of possession;21:23;26:37

Scoring by quarters

L-M;8;0;6;14;—;28

WB-ND;0;0;7;0;—;7

Scoring

L-M—Chase Kruse 40 run (Kaden Schneider run)

L-M—Kruse 86 kickoff return (run failed)

WB-ND—Anthony Hoffman 2 run (Aiden Krell kick)

L-M—Kruse 6 run (Kruse pass to Brock Jeambey)

L-M—Hayden Calvelage 8 run (pass failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Louisa-Muscatine — Kruse 14-184, Calvelage 6-29, Schneider 2-24, Jeambey 3-14, Team 2(-6). West Burlington-Notre Dame — Hoffman 29-97, Dreyton LaVeine 19-52, Kendell Baker 7-9, Jonah Fritz 2-(-1).

PASSING: Louisa-Muscatine — Kruse 1-3-15-0, Wylie Jacobs 1-1-10-0. West Burlington-Notre Dame — Kaysean Rice 1-1-26-0.

RECEIVING: Louisa-Muscatine — Jeambey 2-25. West Burlington-Notre Dame — Brady Oleson 1-26.