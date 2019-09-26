Burlington High School graduate Jon Jarvis carded a 7-over-par 78 to finish second and lead the Southeastern Community College men's golf team to a ninth-place finish in the Storm Invitational on Wednesday at the Indianola Country Club.

Kyle Wille of Iowa Central earned medalist honors with an even-par 71. Waldorf won the team title with a 16-over-par 300. SCC shot a 333.

Also for SCC, Isaac Moeller tied for 36th with an 84, Lane Campbell tied for 38th with an 85, Thomas Wade tied for 53rd with a 92 and Jake Fraise was 56th with a 98.

Mount Pleasant High School graduate Tervor Mabeus, a junior at Central College, tied for 38th with an 85.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

MERCER COUNTY 2, WEST CENTRAL 1: The Heat fell to the Golden Eagles, 26-24, 20-25, 22-25 in a Lincoln Trail Conference match at Aledo, Illinois, to fall to 7-5.

Made Reed had nine kills, 20 digs and one ace for the Heat. Mackenzy Ludington had six kills and three blocks, Megan Schaley had five kills and 22 digs, Sadie Lenz had four kills, three blocks, 23 assists and one ace and Brianna Kinkaid and Halee Porter each had two aces.

PREP BOYS GOLF

CHARGERS WIN TRIANGULAR: Illini West won a triangular with Camp Point Central and Mendon Unity at Carthage Golf Course.

Illini West carded a 182, followed by Camp Point Central with a 192 and Mendon Unity with a 230.

Conner Hughes of Camp Point Central took medalist honors with a 38, while Mendon Unity's Walker McKinney was runner-up medalist with a 40.