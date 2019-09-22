With 9:22 left in the first quarter, a torrential downpour halted the play between the Peru State Bobcats and MidAmerica Nazarene (MNU) Pioneers in Olathe, Kan., on Saturday. Play was halted for about an hour before the Pioneers went on to a 22-7 win over the 'Cats.



MNU improved to 3-1 on the season while Peru State dropped its fourth-straight contest.



First Quarter Action



Both teams had a three-and-out to start the quarter. The Pioneers had the ball when the rain came and later were forced to punt.



Peru State would start their second possession on their 34-yard line with 8:51 left in the quarter. The Bobcats would get a first down on a penalty to start the drive. After an incomplete pass, quarterback Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) carried the ball for 16 yards and then followed with another 15-yard gain moving the ball to the MNU 40. After no gain on the first and ten, Kasbohm carried the ball for another five yards to bring up third and five on MNU's 20-yard line. Ki'Jana Owens (North Platte) gained two yards which forced Peru State into a fourth and two decision. Once again, Kasbohm carried the ball and almost made it into the end zone but was stopped one-yard short. Tajh Eaddy (Spencerport, N.Y.) would take the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. John Brady (Hickman) made the extra point and Peru State led 7-0 with just under six minutes left in the quarter.



The teams would trade possessions before the Pioneers would take over with 2:22 left in the first stanza. MNU would go 87 yards in six plays to tie the score at 7-7 with 12 seconds left in the quarter.



That would be the score at the end of the quarter although MNU had recovered a fumble to end the period.



Second Quarter Action



Three plays into in the second quarter, the Pioneers would get a 24-yard field goal to take the lead 10-7.



Neither team would move the ball on their next possession. On Peru State's second possession of the quarter, the Bobcats would be forced to punt and had a miscue on special teams as Brady was tackled on the play at the Peru State eight-yard line. It only took MNU one play to score and with 5:17 left in the first half the Pioneers would lead 16-7 as the PAT run try was no good.



Later, another Bobcat turnover gave the Pioneers the ball on Peru State's 24-yard line. The Bobcat defense would force MNU to kick a 26-yard field goal. 11456

David Johnson had

nine tackles in the loss



The halftime score would by 19-7 MidAmerica Nazarene.



Third Quarter Action



After forcing the Bobcats to go three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, the Pioneers would end up going 30 yards before kicking a 37-yard field goal. With 7:49 left in the third quarter, MNU would lead 22-7.



Peru State would get a couple of first downs on their next possession, but the Pioneers would intercept a Bobcat pass and take over on their 33-yard line. MNU would move the ball into Bobcat territory, but David Johnson (Chandler, Ariz.) forced a fumble which was recovered by Levi Tripp (Gothenburg) thwarting the Pioneer drive.



The third stanza ended with the Pioneers leading 22-7.



Fourth Quarter Action



Neither team would have any substantial drive in the final quarter.





Team Statistics



While the first downs were close with MNU finishing with 16 and Peru State with 13, the total net yards was clearly in favor of the Pioneers. MidAmerica Nazarene finished with 340 total yards while Peru State had 140.



All but 11 of the yards came on the ground for the 'Cats while MNU had 251 yards on the ground and 89 through the air.



Peru State lost two fumbles while MNU had two fumbles and lost one. The Pioneers also intercepted one Bobcat pass.



The Bobcats were flagged 12 times for 82 yards while MNU had nine penalties for 85 yards.



Peru Offensive Statistics



Kasbohm finished with 59 net yards rushing. Harry Kanu (Brandon, Fla.) and Owens each finished with 17 yards while Eaddy was credited for the lone Peru State score.



The quarterbacks had trouble throwing the football. Kasbohm was just one of 13 for one yard while Kanu was one of four for ten yards.



Garry Fleming (Saint Petersburg, Fla.) and Eaddy each caught one pass. Fleming went for ten yards with Eaddy's reception good for one yard.



Peru Special Teams Statistics



Brady punted seven times averaging 40.1 yards with a long of 63.



Brendon Wong (Ketchikan, Alaska) had one kickoff return for 31 yards.



Peru Defensive Statistics



Johnson and Travis Reed (Hickman) led the defense with nine total tackles – seven solo tackles for each player. Johnson had one tackle for a loss of five yards, two pass break-ups, and one forced fumble. Reed added 1.5 tackles for losses of 2.5 yards and one pass break-up.



Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil) finished with seven tackles – five or which were solo. Constantino added one tackle for a loss of two yards. Langdon Douglas (Kansas City, Mo.) added five tackles – one of which was solo.



Upcoming Contests



It will be Peru State's Homecoming next Saturday when the Baker (Kan.) Wildcats visit the confines of the historic Oak Bowl. The 13th-ranked Wildcats are presently 2-2 and probably will drop in the coaches' poll after losing at home to William Penn (Iowa) 21-18 on Saturday. Baker has wins over Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and Graceland (Iowa), but have fallen to the Statesmen and the ninth-ranked Grand View (Iowa) Vikings.



Game time for the homecoming tilt will be 2 p.m. At halftime of the game, the Peru State homecoming king and queen will be crowned.



The following week will be the final game of the Heart of America Athletic Conference crossover play. The Bobcats will be in Fayette, Mo., to face Central Methodist at 1 p.m. The Eagles are presently 2-2 on the year.