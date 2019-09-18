FORT MADISON — Sometimes it's not how hard you hit the ball, but where you place it.

The Holy Trinity Catholic School volleyball program has had more than it's fair share of powerful hitters through the years, most recently Mikaela Focke and Emily Box.

The Crusaders used a little finesse to rally past Notre Dame, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 in an SEI Superconference South Division match on Tuesday night at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.

While Class 1A's fifth-ranked Holy Trinity, last year's state runner-up, had plenty of powerful swings on the night, it was the well-placed pushes and tips which frustrated the Nikes and led to the Crusaders' sixth win in nine matches.

"We all try to scan the open spots on the floor. I saw it and it was open so I pushed it there," said Holy Trinity senior Avery Hopper, who had seven kills and a team-high four blocks. "We just work hard every day in practice and put ourselves in tough situations all the time. We're just good at getting through it."

"We knew we had to push and that our minds had to take over and not let mistakes bother us," said junior libero Maria Rauenbuehler, who had 23 digs and whose passes to setters Kassi Randolph and Bailey Hellweg were spot-on all night. "Everyone is really good and we worked really good together. We push each other to do even better because we know we can work good together."

Notre Dame (8-10 overall, 2-2 South Division) gave Holy Trinity (6-3, 2-1) all it wanted in the first three games.

The Nikes went to outside hitters Rylie Todd and Katy Stephens early and often. They combined for 90 kill attempts on the night. Stephens led the Nikes with 13 kills, while Todd added eight. Notre Dame rallied from an early five-point deficit to win the first game, scoring the final point on a kill by setter Hope Ward with an assist from Taylor Marino.

"Ninety attacks. We have to use our middles. We have to use our middles outside of the middle," Notre Dame coach Nita Carlson said. "They were triple blocking Gabby. We expected that. She's young and she wasn't sure what to do. We have to move her around and get that height around the middle block and then use our other hitters. Rylie and Katy are doing what they cane, but that's hard, A hundred swings is a hard thing to keep up."

"It surprised at first. We kind of thought we just had it in the bag. It was tough, but we came through it. We pushed each other to get better at the end and then we started to get a drive and it just worked out," Hopper said.

The Crusaders refused to fold. Instead, they showed their mettle and resolve in the second game. After letting an early lead slip away, the Crusaders faced a 16-12 deficit. A Notre Dame serving error, a tip by Hellweg and a push to the opposite corner by Randolph gave the Crusaders the momentum as they tied it at 16.

"We moved the block over to the pins and worked harder on pressing our arms over the net instead of leaning them back," Hopper said.

"We missed some key serves. Not a whole lot for the night, but when we missed, we missed those key ones. It's a big turning point and we miss a serve. We have to fix that," Carlson said.

Maille Sheerin followed with three straight aces and the Crusaders would not be caught. Holy Trinity scored nine straight points off Sheerin's serve in that run. Sheering was 25-for-25 with five aces on the night.

"We served absolutely amazing tonight. It was awesome. We've been working really hard on it in practice, so it's awesome," Hopper said. "Maille Sheerin had a great night serving. She had three aces in a row. It was awesome."

Notre Dame raced out to the early lead in the pivotal third game. Dow six points, the Crusaders rallied again with Katie Denning and Brooke Mueller picking up the offense.A pair of aces by Taylor Crabtree put the Crusaders ahead for good.

But a kill by Stephens pulled Notre Dame within 23-22. Hopper then came up with a well-placed push down the line to help the Crusaders hang on.

Holy Trinity's defense and serving did its damage. Rauenbuehler had a diving, sliding one-handed dig along the sideline which results in one of Claire Pothitakis' 17 kills and sent the Crusaders on to victory.

"I think all of our defense works really well together and we all just push each other and make sure we are reading and pulling the block if there was one," said Rauenbuehler, who has been playing volleyball with her junior class since third grade. "I just really didn't want to let it drop. I kept pushing to try to get to it so someone else could pick it up and we could get the point. I think it really depends on who wants to push harder and who wants to win the game more."

"We got the serve there in the fourth game and I thought that was great. We just couldn't turn around that serve. They had a lot of energy. They did what we practiced. They covered well. They played good defense. They scrambled. They didn't stop. We just got tired in game four. We were getting lazy. Our feet were flat. We weren't moving the ball. Holy Trinity is a team that's going to keep pounding and putting it at you. If you don't cover, you don't cover," Carlson said. "I was proud of them. They played hard. I told them in the locker room they all made errors, but they didn't stop. I they ran out of gas in game four and couldn't get their bodies to move. They wanted to get there, they just couldn't get their bodies to move."

Notre Dame



Kills — Kathryn Stephens 13, Rylie Todd 8, Gabriella Deery 6, Hope Ward 5, Taylor Marino 4

Assists — Ward 28

Serving — Ward 18-18, Isabel Tjaden 2-2, Kerrigan Belger 10-11 (2 aces), Evie Deery 7-8, Stephens 13-15 (2 aces), G.Deery 8-10 (2 aces), Todd 7-9, Molly Johnson 2-4

Blocks — G.Deery 7, E.Deery 2, Todd 1, Stephens 1

Digs — Ward 28, E.Deery 19, Stephens 19, Todd 17, Maisey Belger 14, G.Deery 13, K.Belger 12, Tjaden 4, Johnson 3, Marino 1

Holy Trinity



Kills — Claire Pothitakis 17, Brooke Mueller 9, Avery Hopper 7, Kassi Randolph 6, Katie Denning 5, Bailey Hellweg 4

Assists — Randolph 19, Hellweg 17

Serving — Maille Sheerin 25-25 (5 aces), Pothitakis 14-14, Randolph 14-14 (3 aces), Anna Sobczak 7-7 (1 ace), Taylor Crabtree 13-14 (2 aces), Hellweg 3-5 (1 ace)

Blocks — Hopper 4, Randolph 3, Denning 3, Hellweg 1

Digs — Maria Rauenbuehler 23, Sheerin 16, Hellweg 15, Randolph 14, Pothitakis 7, Mueller 6, Denning 6, Crabtree 6, Sobczak 1

Records — Notre Dame 8-10 overall (2-2 SEI Superconference South Division), Holy Trinity 6-3 (2-1)