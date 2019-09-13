Katy Stephens and Rylie Todd pounded 18 kills each and led Notre Dame High School to victory over Danville, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division volleyball match at Father Minett Gymnasium Thursday night.

Gabby Deery added seven kills. Hope Ward served 19-for-19 with two aces for Notre Dame. Stephens served 19-for-19 and Evie Deery was 15-for-15. Ward finished with 42 assists. Todd led the Nike defense with 24 digs. Stephens had 22, Evie Deery had 17 and Molly Johnson added 16 digs. Gabby Deery had two blocks.

Notre Dame improved to 8-9 overall and 2-1 in the South Division. The Nikes play No. 5 (Class 1A) Holy Trinity at Fort Madison Tuesday. Danville (2-8) plays WACO at Wayland Sept. 19.

NO. 5 VAN BUREN 3, CENTRAL LEE 2: Selana Sayre pounded down 25 kills, had 22 digs and was 22 of 22 from the service line with three aces to lead the Warriors to a 21-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 comeback win over the Hawks in a South Division showdown.

Also for Van Buren, Grace Davidson had 19 kills and 34 digs, Isabel Manning had 30 digs, Taryn Scheuermann had 16 kills and seven blocks, Madison Bartholomew had 27 assists and Logan Schmitt had 21 assists.

Mya Merschman led Central Lee with 24 kills, six blocks and 19 digs. Kaylynn Summer had 14 kills, three blocks and three digs, Abby Wellman had 10 kills and 23 digs, Meghan Hopp had 13 kills, five blocks, 12 digs and two aces, Andrea Benner had three blocks and three digs, Chloe Weber had 16 digs and Zoe Eschman had 53 assists and 17 digs.

WAPELLO 3, COLUMBUS 0: Kayla Beenen and Olivia Carrier each had five kills, Victoria Howell had four digs and Taylor Howell had 12 assists, but the Wildcats dropped a North Division match to the Arrows, falling 25-13, 25-18, 26-24.

NO. 10 MEDIAPOLIS 3, HILLCREST 0: The 10th-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes cruised by Hillcrest Academy in a SEISC North Division match at Mediapolis, 25-11, 25-18, 25-6.

Ellie Gerber led the Mediapolis front row with 10 kills. Helaina Hillyard added nine kills and she served nine aces on 16-for-19 serving. Ruthie Jahn spiked five aces and Catie Cross and Josie Wolter each had two. Olivia Moehle finished with 23 assists. Wolter served four aces and Jahn, Makenzie Springsteen and Rachael Kennedy each had two aces.

Mediapolis (2-0) plays in the Camanche tournament Saturday. Hillcrest Academy slipped to 0-9.

L-M 3, LONE TREE 0: The Falcons improved to 3-0 in the North Division and 5-5 overall by sweeping Lone Tree, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21, at Letts.

Shadyn Bishop led Louisa-Muscatine at the net with 11 kills and she served two aces on 12-for-12 efficiency. Kylee Sanders had six kills and three blocks and Hailey Sanders added four kills and two blocks. McKenna Hohenadel had 21 assists and led the defense with 12 digs. Mallory Mashek had 11 digs and Kylee Sanders added 10. Hailey Sanders was 11-for-14 serving with four aces. Mashek went 10-for-11 with two aces and Hohenadel was 15-for-16 with an ace.

Louisa-Muscatine plays No. 10 (Class 2A) Mediapolis at Mediapolis Sept. 19. Lone Tree slipped to 3-11.

ILLINI WEST 2, HAVANA 0: The Chargers swept Havana at Havana, Illinois.

Megan Harrell led Ilini West with six kills. Ava Bliss and Hallie Ray each had three kills. Karli Artman had 13 assists. Taylor Spence led the Charger defense with 16 digs and Artman added 12.

Illini West (11-3) plays at Beardstown Monday. Havana slipped to 3-2.

CPC 2, WEST HANCOCK 0: Kennady Marlow and Libby Ipperson each spiked five kills to lead Camp Point Central to victory over the Titans, 25-21, 25-14, at Camp Point, Illinois.

West Hancock (2-6) plays West Central at Biggsville, Illinois, on Tuesday. Camp Point Central improved to 6-4.

CROSS COUNTRY

BEARS TAKE FIRST, THIRD AT FAIRFIELD INVITATIONAL: Danville-New London won the boys Class A team title and the girls finished third at Waterworks Park in Fairfield.

The Bears five runners in the top 12 to accumulate 36 points and beat Class 1A's seventh-ranked Pekin by 14 points.

Ty Carr led the Bears, placing third in 17 minutes: 53.65 seconds. Also for the Bears, Alexander Julian was fifth in 18:19.02, Oliver Sowell was eighth in 18:49.89, Seath Bailey was ninth in 19:21.51, Mason Chipman was 11th in 19:42.73 and Gabriel Gourley was 12th in 19:48.33.

Pekin's Colton Glosser had a winning time of 17:17.62. Wapello's Aiden Housman was second in 17:43.05. Van Buren's Jonah Heckenberg was seventh in 18:47.05.

Chariton won the Class A girls team title with 55 points. Danville-New London was third with 101, led by Addison Parrtott, who won in 21:00.07.

Other area runners in the top 10 included Van Buren's Faith Neeley (third in 21:50.68).

Ottumwa won the Class AA team title with 23 points. Mount Pleasant was second with 36 points.

Ottumwa's Alli Bookin-Nosbisch had a winning time of 19:06.47.

Mount Pleasant's Abby Ryon was second in 19:34.60. Also in the top 10 for the Panthers were Maggie Jennings (sixth in 22:40.16), Abby Blint (seventh in 22:40.75) and Cristina Carthey (ninth in 22:45.30). Fort Madison's Katie Dennis was eighth in 22:43.72.

Clear Creek-Amana won the Class AA boys team title with 15 points. Fort Madison was the top area team, taking fifth with 129 points. Top area finishers were Fort Madison's Will Gager (17th in 18:51.50) and Anthony Barnes (18th in 18:54.88).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

WEBSTER 3, IOWA WESLEYAN 0: The Gorloks swept Iowa Wesleyan, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21, in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match at Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant.

In the third set, Webster jumped out to a 10-point lead, but Iowa Wesleyan whittled away to pull within 18-20. The Tigers got no closer.

Iowa Wesleyan's Lida Landre led all hitters with 14 kills. Webster's Samantha Kruse had 11. Paige Kammerer, a senor from Burlington, had 14 assists for Iowa Wesleyan and Ariel Smale added 13. Jenna Murphy led the Tiger defense with 15 digs.

Iowa Wesleyan slipped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the SLIAC. Webster improved to 3-2 (1-0).