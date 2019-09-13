Exeter-Milligan/Friend escaped Nebraska City with a win by topping the Lourdes Knights 42-40 on Friday night.

Lourdes opened the scoring with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Blake Miller. A pair of long touchdown runs by Aidan Aldana had the Knights ahead 18-12 in the second quarter.

E-M/F drove 65 yards for the answering touchdown, a short sneak by the Bobcat quarterback. A two-point pass made it 20-18 in favor of the visitors.

A Lourdes fumble set up a short field and E-M/F cashed in with a 10-yard touchdown pass. The point after failed and the score was 26-18 at half.

Lourdes was turned away on its first drive of the second half, but forced a punt and evened the score with a 43-yard drive capped by a 17-yard Aldana run and a short Miller touchdown plunge. Aldana added the two-point run and it was 26-26 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

E-M/F got back on the board with a six yard touchdown pass and PAT run. The Bobcats later added a six yard scoring run and PAT pass to make it 42-26 with 6:14 left in the game.

A 49-yard drive was capped with a 22-yard Miller run to give the home team hope. A two-point play failed and it was 42-32.

Moments later, the Knight defense forced a fumble and Damon Honeysuckle returned it 32 yards for a score. The point after was run in by Aldana and the score was 42-40 in favor of the Bobcats.

Lourdes kicked the ball off, and, unfortunately did get the ball back as the Bobcats ran out the clock to preserve their slim margin of victory.