For the second straight year, Nebraska will be on the road for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, as the Huskers will travel to Atlanta, Ga., for a matchup with Georgia Tech. The game at McCamish Pavilion will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The game will be televised on ESPNU with a 6:15 p.m. (central) start time, as ESPN announced start times for all 14 Big Ten/ACC Challenge games Thursday morning.



This will be only the second-ever matchup between the Huskers and Yellow Jackets, as the teams have not played since a 66-49 win by Georgia Tech on Dec. 28, 1983.



The Huskers have played well on the road in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, posting a 3-1 mark following a 68-66 win at Clemson last season. NU also posted road wins at Wake Forest (2013) and at Florida State (2015).



Nebraska is 5-3 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge since joining the conference in 2011-12. Five of Nebraska’s eight games have been decided by five points or less, including all three losses. In all, Nebraska is 9-6 all-time in conference challenge games, including the Gavitt Games and the former Big 12/Pac 10 Hardwood Challenge. The Big Ten is 5-12-3 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but is an impressive 5-2-3 over the last 10 years. Last year, the teams split the 14 games which allowed the ACC to keep the Commissioner’s Cup.



Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg is no stranger to conference challenge events in his time at Iowa State, going 2-1 in three such events, including a perfect 2-0 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.



Fans can get their first look at the 2019-20 Huskers under first-year coach Fred Hoiberg at the Opening Night with Husker Hoops on Friday, Sept. 27. As of Thursday morning, just 400 tickets remain for the event which will include a 20-minute scrimmage, introductions of the Husker men’s and women’s teams and a special performance by hip-hop superstar Rick Ross.