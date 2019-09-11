WINFIELD — Chris Oepping had the time of his life playing for the Iowa Wesleyan University football team back in the glory days of coaches Hal Mumme and Mike Leach, who started the 'Air Raid' offense while at the Mount Pleasant campus back in the early 1990s.

As much fun as Oepping had as a receiver hauling in passes for a record-setting offense nearly 30 years ago, he gets even more pleasure these days watching his son play quarterback and defensive back for the Winfield-Mount Union High School football team.

W-MU senior Daunte Oepping is making his father proud. He has thrown for 270 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another 277 yards and seven touchdowns and intercepted three passes, helping the Wolves to a 1-1 start heading into Friday's game at Montezuma.

Chris Oepping doesn't live vicariously through his son. He doesn't need to. But rarely does a week go by when Daunte doesn't do something that simply amazes his father.

"Just getting impressed. There are times I counted the play off and I'm like, 'Whoa! I was wrong on that one. He's still going.' Last year in the Springville game and went down with an injury in the first game. He went up for his third interception in the third quarter and he came down on his back wrong and we carted him off. He just always seems to impress me. I'm hard to impress. I'm not going to lie. I've seen some good players. Watching him he is really impressive," said Chris Oepping, who is a salesman at Shottenkirk in Mount Pleasant. "It's fantastic. He's a great athlete. He gets that mostly from his Mom, I would assume. Just watching him is spectacular. Seeing these guys come together is awesome. We have a good core of players who have played together for some time and I think they're going to produce some wins this year. I really do. We have to get the ball rolling. Once we do, I think everything will be good. I think we've got a lot to look forward to. I think it will be a good season."

"He tells me everything. He tells me all the good stories he had, all the good plays he had, all the good memories he has. I'm just hoping I can get those memories, too," Daunte Oepping said. "He'll tell me the mistakes I made, if there is something I could have done different. What defense a team plays, how I can control that and make my moves."

Chris Oepping had plenty of memorable moments during his playing days, first for Wilton High School, then for Iowa Wesleyan, where he spent seven years as an assistant coach after his playing days were over. Oepping, ho played at Iowa Wesleyan from 1991-94, caught 77 passes for 1,449 yards. He was part of teams that went 10-1 his freshman year and 8-3 his junior and senior seasons.

Chris Oepping looks back fondly on his days at Iowa Wesleyan, where he was part of an offense which forever changed the way the game is played.

"I grew up in Wilton. I was recruited by Lonnie Powers back in 1990. I went to play for Hal Mumme in 1991 and the Air Raid offense was there. It was fantastic. I was lucky enough to see guys like Dustin Dewald, Bruce Carter, Dana Holgorsen. It was a great, great unit. It was a great coaching staff and they were poised to do great things. I was lucky to play on that team," Chris Oepping said. "It's really neat now to see how much accolades Coach Mumme and Coach (Mike) Leach are getting for what they did to the game. Back then it wasn't understood that it was a good thing. It was a surprise. Nowadays everybody looks back at the passing game and they know that those guys were true pioneers. The first game that I played a lot of time in, we threw 81 passes and completed 67 and that was the only game we lost that year. We set two national records that day. Just the fact that you had that many guys on the same page that knew what they were doing was awesome. It really was."

Oepping met his wife, Angie (Milder) Oepping, during his days at Iowa Wesleyan. After his stint as an assistant coach with the Tigers, Chris Oepping decided it was time to settle down and start a family. He and Angie decided to call Winfield their home, the place they would raise their children and watch them grow. Daunte and his sister, Melina, have flourished at W-MU.

Daunte Oepping, who played receiver for the Wolves before switching to quarterback last season, is coming off a big game in the Wolves' 76-46 victory over River Ridge (Ill.) last week. He rushed for 214 yards and threw for another 63 yards. He has a knack for playing quarterback, a position he has grown to love.

"Once I moved to quarterback, I forgot how to catch the ball. It's amazing getting an interception. There's not a better feeling than helping your team," Daunte Oepping said. "I always wanted to play receiver and be like my Dad, but Coach told me I had to make a position change to make the team better. So I did that. Last year I moved to quarterback. Last year was really hard for me the first few games. I played quarterback in junior high, but I stopped my freshman and sophomore years to play receiver. I like it a lot more. I like throwing the ball. I like making moves. I like doing everything back there.""I started playing catch with my Dad when I was really young. When I was like three we played in our living room all the time. I practiced catching the ball. We would always go out and I would run routes and he would throw them to me, practicing with my hands. I've always been playing football."

When Daunte Oepping makes a great play on the field, no one gets more excited that Chris Oepping. Hardly a game goes by when his son doesn't do something to impress him in some way.

"I get a little active up there in the stands," Chris Oepping said. "I really think he is good at the position. I think for what we need he does a good job. I think him being there gives us the best chance to win. I think we have a good supporting cast.

"It's been exciting. I wish we could have some more wins, but it's been exciting. All I ask is ever. Wins are great. Wins and losses are hard, but effort is all it takes. As long as you are giving your all out there, that's all I will ever ask."

In the end, there is no place the Oeppings would rather be than W-MU. The tight-knit community has a passion for sports and a love for kids that seems to bring out the best in all involved.

"I've always lived here. It's a great community. It's always close. Because it's such a small community, everyone knows each other. It's great. Everyone gets along. It's perfect," Daunte Oepping said.

"I'm a big believer in that I will help the kids. My daughter, Melina, I think she's got a great career in front of her, too, as far as volleyball and basketball. Both of them, I've told them if you want to get better, I will help you. But I'm not going to make you. I don't need to live vicariously through my kids. If you enjoy it and want to get better, I'll help you get better. But it's not a mandate. They are on the honor roll, so obviously they take after their Mom on that one," Chris Oepping said. "It's a great community. Just fantastic people. Everybody is here to help. Everybody is here to take care of each other. My wife was making a meal for the team one night and needed two tubs of Cool Whip. She called around and found Cool Whip. Casey's didn't have it, but Joy Sparrow had it. Everybody looks out for everybody. It's just a fantastic community. It's just really good to know that your kids are getting a great education and that people care about. It's a really good community."