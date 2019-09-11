After being swept by Briar Cliff (Iowa) (BC) to start its play on Saturday, the Peru State volleyball team bounced back to sweep Sterling (Kan.). With the win, the 'Cats split its matches both days in its Peru State Fall Volleyball Classic.



Mayville State (N.D.) and Briar Cliff both won all of their matches in the six-team tournament.



The Bobcats improved to 3-10 on the season.



Briar Cliff Match



It was a close match throughout, but the Chargers just had a little extra in each set to eventually win 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.



First Set Action



After Briar Cliff scored the first point of the set, Claire Cudney (Marysville, Mo.) got a kill from Cassie Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) to tie the game. Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) would then get a setter dump to put the Bobcats up 2-1.



A block by Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) would later tie the set at 10-10 before BC would eventually go on for the 25-18 win.



Second Set Action



A service ace from Quinonez Holguin started the second set, but the Chargers would go on a 4-0 run to lead 4-1. Briar Cliff would go out to an 8-3 advantage before Peru State would fight its way back.



A Childers kill from Davis would later tie it at 10-10. The set would be tied at several points before another Childers kill, this time from Quinonez Holguin would put Peru State up 17-16. Later, the Bobcats would still lead by two at 20-18 after Pyper Roseberry (Ralston) put down a kill from Quinonez Holguin.



The Chargers would roll off six straight points to lead 24-20 before Hannah Sexton (Sedalia, Colo.) would get a solo block to stop the run. Savanna Davis (Anchorage, Alaska) would get a kill from C. Davis to pull within two, but BC would end the set with a kill.



Third Set Action



Briar Cliff would score the first two points of the third set before Cudney put down a kill from C. Davis. Peru State would later tie the game at 4-4 with a S. Davis kill. The last time it would be tied would be at 6-6 with the Chargers eventually pull away for the win.



Team Statistics



The Chargers more than doubled up the Bobcats in hitting percentage as Briar Cliff hit .242 for the match while the 'Cats finished at .112.



Briar Cliff also finished with more ace serves – seven – compared to four for the Bobcats.



Peru Statistics



No Bobcat finished in double figures for kills. Cudney and Childers each had five kills while Sharman added four.



C. Davis had 13 assists with Quinonez Holguin adding ten. Childers, C. Davis, Quinonez Holguin, and Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) each had one service ace.



Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) led the team with 11 digs while Cudney finished with eight.



Sexton and S. Davis each had one solo block and one block assist while Childers was credited with one solo block.



Sterling Match



Only final statistics are available for Peru State's 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 win over the Sterling Warriors.



Team Statistics



Peru State had its best hitting match of the tournament as they finished with a .346 hitting percentage. Sterling finished at .113.



The Bobcats had one more service ace as they finished with five. Both teams had a number of blocks as the Warriors finished with seven total blocks while Peru State had 5.5 total blocks.



Peru Individual Statistics



Cudney led a balanced hitting attack as she led the team with ten kills while hitting .281. Sharman added nine and hit .500 while S. Davis finished with seven and hit .357. Childers added six kills and hit .308.



C. Davis led the team with 18 assists with Quinonez Holguin adding 12. Sharman and Cox each had two service aces with Quinonez Holguin contributing one.



Sharman led the team with 12 digs with Quinonez Holguin and Cudney each adding six.



Cudney had one of her better blocking efforts of her career as she was credited with two solo and three block assists. Childers added three block assists while Roseberry was credited with one block assist.



Upcoming Matches



It will be another busy week for the Bobcats as they will host three contests – all of which will be Heart of America Athletic Conference opponents.



On Tuesday, the Bobcats were set to face Graceland (Iowa) at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets are presently 4-9 on the year.



Friday night at 7 p.m., MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) will be the opponent. The Pioneers have started the season with a 7-4 mark.



Prior to the football game on Saturday, Peru State will host Central Methodist (Mo.) at 11 a.m. The Eagles are off to a 12-1 mark and are 1-0 in Heart play.