It was the first golf outing of the year for the Peru State golf team on Wednesday, Sept. 4, as they participated in the Matthew Goette Classic. The Classic was hosted by the College of St. Mary and was held at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha.



Briar Cliff (Iowa) won the 18-hole tournament with a team total of 342. They topped Mount Marty (S.D.) by two strokes.



The other team scores included: third – College of St. Mary – 352, fourth – Concordia – 356, fifth – Northwestern (Iowa), sixth – Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) – 363, seventh – Doane – 369, eighth – York – 372, ninth – Dordt – 375, tenth – Midland – 387, and 11th – Briar Cliff B – 390.



Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) was the top Bobcat golfer to complete the round. Finke shot a 92 and tied for 25th out of 69 golfers.



Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) also competed in the Classic. Brown finished tied for 40th with a round of 96.



Upcoming Meets



The Bobcats will be coming next Monday, Sept. 9, in the Midland University Fall Invitational in Fremont.



Then, next Saturday, Sept. 14, Peru State will be in Lamoni, Iowa, participating in the Graceland University Invitational.