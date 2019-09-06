When it comes to automobiles, the Deery Brothers have earned a reputation as one of the top dealers in Iowa.

When it comes to high school volleyball, the Deery sisters are starting to make names for themselves for Notre Dame High School.

With Katy Stephens and Rylie Todd pounding away from the outside, 6-foot-1 freshman Gabriella Deery stepped up with six kills from the middle and her sister, senior Evie Deery, was 24-of-25 serving with an ace and 13 digs to help the Nikes rally for a 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 win over Cardinal in an SEI Superconference South Division match at Father Minett Gymnasium.

The Nikes hope it is the start of something big. They have all the pieces in place. Now, they just have to put them together. And the Deery sisters figure to be key cogs to drive the Nikes forward.

"It's such a privilege playing with these girls. We've come so far already. It's really an awesome experience."I feel like I switch it up a little bit. I bring something new, a little height," said Gabriella Deery, who played for the Iowa Rockets club team in the offseason and is playing on the same team with her older sister for the first time. "It's so much fun. We have never played on a team together. I played a couple games with her in club one year, but that doesn't count."

"My role is just passing. It starts with the pass. That determines how you get the pass and how you get the kill. I love it. I love being on the floor with my sister. I read the ball and then I watch for the other players' shoulders and that tells me where it's going to go. Then say they trick me, I run my butt off to get to the other side of the court to get a pancake," said Evie Deery, who earned a varsity starting spot this season in the back row.

"Nothing is ever easy for us. All four sets we didn't come out on top. We can't come out hot. We have to see a challenge or a tie score or get in a hole and then we focus. That's been since we started the season. For some reason we can't come out hot," Notre Dame coach Nita Carlson said.

Notre Dame (4-7 overall, 1-0 South Division) started slow in all four sets. The Nikes trailed 6-3 in the first set and 5-3 in the second set before rallying to win both. With senior setter Hope Ward setting up Stephens and Todd on the outside, the Nikes had a field day. The Nikes scored nine points off Evie Deery's serve in the opening set, then reeled off seven straight points off her serve in the second.

"I know that serving is the only thing I can control on the team. It's just me. I have to focus. Focus on putting the ball over the net and hope for the best. It's also important to serve aggressive and hope to get a few points that way. The easiest way to get a point is through your serve," Evie Deery said.

Cardinal (0-1, 0-1) made the adjustments at the net, putting up a strong block on Stephens and Todd, forcing the Nikes to look elsewhere.

"We really rely on our outside hitters. Katy and Rylie were just beat. They had a lot of sets out there. We have to mix up our offense. We have to share the love. We're getting worn out. It should have never gone four sets," Carlson said. "We stopped being aggressive at the net or we would get the edge and then miss a serve. We missed a lot of key serves. We tell them at practice. That's the only thing you can control is your serve. We're trying to serve more aggressively, which they are. When you are down or you get an edge, you get it in. You just put it in play."

The Nikes, who never led in the third set, turned to Gabriella Deery, who opened the fourth set with a kill.

The Deery sisters came through in the clutch. With the fourth set tied at 21, Gabriella Deery delivered a big kill. On the ensuing point, Evie Deery got a pancake dig, which Stephens converted into one of her team-high 14 kills as the Nikes finally put away the pesky Comets.

"I saw the ball coming and I realized I needed to take a couple steps up and plant my feet there and pass it to Hope and hopefully she can pass it up for a kill," Evie Deery said. "We were a little slow starting, but I think we pulled it out. We started off good. In the third set we dug ourselves a little hole that we had to dig out of. Then we really brought it back fourth set. That was a good game."

"Gabby can do a great slide behind. She can do a quick go behind. We need to do more of that. It all starts with the pass. If we get the pass to Hope. Hope is all over the floor. We have to be able to get the pass to Hope," Carlson said.

The Nikes won't get much time to rest. They host their annual tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Father Minett Gymnasium. Traditional powers Davenport Assumption and New London headline the event, with Danville, Keokuk, Louisa-Muscatine, Hillcrest Academy and Pekin also on hand.

"We have the talent. We just have to put it together," Carlson said. "We're not there yet, but we'll get there. We're a work in progress."

NOTRE DAME



Kills — Katy Stephens 14, Rylie Todd 7, Gabriella Deery 6, Hope Ward 3, Maisey Belger 1, Taylor Marino 1

Assists — Ward 30

Serving — Kerrigan Belger 17-17, Evie Deery 24-25 (1 ace), Ward 11-12 (1 ace), Molly Johnson 8-9 (1 ace), Isabel Tjaden 1-2, Todd 8-10, Stephens 11-13 (2 aces)

Blocks — Ward 1, Gabriella Deery 1

Digs — Stephens 16, Todd 16, Kerrigan Belger 14, Evie Deery 13, Ward 9, Johnson 6, Gabriella Deery 4, Marino 4, Maisey Belger 3

Records — Cardinal 0-1 overall (0-1 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 4-7 (1-0)