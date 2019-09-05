High school football began across the state last week, with area teams going 3-5. In Week 2, a few local teams will square off against ranked foes in their respective classes.

Ames (0-1) vs. Fort Dodge (1-0)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ames High School

What to know: The Little Cyclones have a tough task in their home opener against the No. 8 Dodgers, which boast an array of talented skill players. Ames will look to score its first touchdown of the season and get its run game going — the Little Cyclones rushed for just 22 yards in their Week 1 loss to No. 3 Cedar Falls.

Ballard (1-0) at Carroll (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carroll High School

What to know: The Bombers topped Boone 19-14 in Week 1 and will seek another conference win against Carroll, which fell at Glenwood 44-28. Ballard’s defense stood tall last week, allowing just 166 yards and two scores. Senior Sam Salasek was especially strong for the Bombers last week with 7.5 tackles, including two solos for a loss, and an interception.

Collins-Maxwell (0-2) vs. Murray (0-1)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Collins-Maxwell High School

What to know: Watch for Collins-Maxwell seniors Kadin Bennett and Brett Livesay. In a 52-44 loss to Newell-Fonda last week, Bennett threw for 345 yards and seven touchdowns (and two interceptions), with Livesay as his favorite target: the big receiver grabbed five touchdowns and 216 yards. The pair also combined for 21 tackles.

Colo-NESCO (0-2) at Montezuma (1-0)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Montezuma High School

What to know: It will be a tall order for Colo-NESCO to stop Montezuma, which gained 632 yards in Week 1; four different players gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage. To complicate matters, the Royals suffered a few injuries in last week’s 49-6 loss to Central City. Montezuma is the seventh-ranked team in 8-man.

Gilbert (0-1) vs. Roland-Story (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roland-Story High School

What to know: Roland-Story won their season opener in dominant fashion, a 39-6 victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in which junior Zach Twedt ran for 139 yards, two touchdowns, plus 12.5 tackles. They’ll seek to avenge last year’s narrow loss to Gilbert when the teams face off in a Heart of Iowa Conference action on Friday. Keep an eye on Gilbert’s Tucker Hanson, who caught seven passes for 164 yards and a score last week.

Nevada (1-0) vs. Greene County (1-0)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Nevada High School

What to know: Nevada entered the 2019 season with a heavy passing attack emblematic of a statewide trend, but rushed the ball especially well in a 26-15 win over North Polk. Quarterback Kody Kruschwitz passed for just 39 yards, but ran for 132 and junior Caden Jones racked up 141 yards and two scores on 18 carries. The Cubs now have a difficult Week 2 opponent, however, in No. 5 Greene County, a playoff qualifier last year and a 54-0 winner over Perry last week.

South Hamilton (0-1) at Grundy Center (1-0)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Grundy Center High School

What to know: South Hamilton moved the ball on the ground — Cade Flaugh and Trevor Thompson each ran for over 100 yards and a score — but eventually fell to South Hardin last week. They’ll seek a win over a solid Grundy Center team, ranked No. 9 in Class A.