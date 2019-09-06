The Nebraska City Pioneer volleyball team picked up their first win of the season under new Head Coach Adam Kuntz on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Plattsmouth.

Nebraska City competed in tournament action where they went 1-2 and defeated Ralston in two sets; 25-17 and 25-19.

Overall, NC had a .360 kill percentage and was led by Rachel Russell who recorded six kills on 12 attempts; Katie Schreiter, four kills; Madi Mitchell, four; Halle Thompson, three; Chloe Berry, two.

Senior, Izzy Denniston led the way with 11 digs; Madison Borns, eight.

Thompson led the Pioneers with three serving aces.

Hoover led NC with nine assists and Denniston added four.



Arlington 2, NC 1

Nebraska City lost a hard fought contest against Arlington; 25-19, 24-26 and 19-25.

Katie Schreiter came away with nine kills; Rachel Russell, six; Madi Mitchell, five; Chloe Berry, four; Halle Thompson, two; Izzy Denniston, one.

Schreiter and Alexis Hoover each had three ace serves.

Denniston recorded 10 digs; Berry, seven; Schreiter, six; Madison Borns, five; Hoover, four.

Hoover and Schreiter combined for 21 assists. Hoover had 13; Schreiter, eight.

On serve receive, Berry had 24 returns; Denniston, 22; Borns, 22.



Platteview 2, NC 0

Nebraska City was defeated by a solid Platteview team; 18-25, 20-25. Katie Schreiter and Rachell Russell each had four kills and Chloe Berry, three.

Alexis Hoover led with six assists; Schreiter, four; Izzy Denniston, three.

Serve receive, Denniston added 17; Berry, 10; Madison Borns, eight.

Nebraska City will have its home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m.



