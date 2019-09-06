Rocket volleyball’s Jessie Moss went off on the Milford Eagles by recording 24 kills in a five-set season opener thriller on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Syracuse.

“She stepped up as a leader emotionally and physically,” said Coach Courtney VanGronigen.

S-D-A got off to a slow start in the first set and lost 25-11.

In the second set, the Rockets started to find a flow and won 25-17.

With a group of younger girls mixed with older players, sometimes the chemistry might be a little off. Once the Rockets found their rythm, they took off.

“We have a lot of younger girls that have stepped up and filled positions,” VanGronigen said. “We had a lot of girls come off the bench and do a really great job. Kennedy Stanley and Kendall Meyer did a really great job and stepped up for us down the stretch.”

Milford took the second set 25-22, but the fourth period belonged to the Rockets in an exciting back-and-forth 28-26 win.

In the fourth set, S-D-A led most of the way. Milford eventually took a 17-16 lead and the Rockets took a timeout to regroup.

Leading 27-26, Jessie Moss had a monster kill to win the fourth set.

In the fifth set, the endurance took over for the Rockets. They were diving after balls and the momentum was on their side.

With score 11-7 in favor of the Rockets, Aubrey Kasbohm came away with a kill followed by a block by Lily Vollersten.

S-D-A was one point away from the win. Halle Wilhelm set up Lindsey Moss and Moss got the kill point.

Lindsey Moss recorded 19 kills; Lily Vollersten and Aubrey Kasbohm, six each; Halle Wilhelm, two; Klayre Roberts, one.

Halle Wilhelm stepped up and contributed 44 assists in her varsity debut at the setter position.

Digging: Lindsey Moss, 22; Halle Wilhelm and Megan Wallman, 19 each; Kennedy Stanley, 13.

VanGronigen said that she would like her team to have better ball control moving forward.

“We need to have better ball control,” VanGronigen said.

“You need that when you play scrappy teams like Milford.”

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Rockets will host a Triangular starting at 9 a.m. Teams include: Ashland-Greenwood and Douglas County West.