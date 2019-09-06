Noah Jorgenson brought home a first place finish on Tuesday, August 27 at Shenandoah.

Sidney brought six boys and five girls on this trip.

Jorgenson separated himself from the competition with a 16:57.81 finish. Second place went to Baylor Bergren from Red Oak who finished with a time of 17:48.16.

Coach Stephen Meyer said Noah showed why he is best in the state. “Much improved over his very successful junior campaign,” Meyer said. “I look for him to be a threat in every meet this season. Lots of summer miles as well as attending camps in Kansas and Colorado. He should hold up the Jorgenson tradition this year. One real goal and that is in Fort Dodge.”

Cole Jorgenson placed 16th and a time of 19:43.74; Storm Barrett, 36, 21:01.63; Kyle Beam, 44th, 21:51.75; Connery Humphries, 54th, 22:48.73; Dane Moyer, 25:09.52.

“When Cole settles in as our No.2 man, replacing state qualifier Adam Thompson who graduated last year, we could become very competitive at smaller meets,” Meyer said.

On the girls side, Savannah Hall placed in the top ten.

Hall finished 9th and a crossed the finish line at 22:56.90. “Savannah has looked good during our summer running, and showed quite well today with a very competitive 9th place,” Meyer said.

Senior, Presley Brumbaugh, is a first time cross country runner and placed 19th with a finish time of, 25:15.21. “She ran a nice race for her very first meet, finishing 19th out of 73 runners,” Meyer said.

Sidney Cowgirl, Jozie Hendrickson, placed 38th, 27:22.43; Grace Zach, 31:54.51; Danica Laumann, 32:02.41.

Coach Meyer was pleased with the teams first outing on the year.

“They put in a lot of summer work and I was pleased by everyone’s effort,” said Meyer. “Great night overall.”

