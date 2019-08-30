Lourdes rallied from a sizable deficit and gave itself a chance against Falls City Sacred Heart in season-opening football action at the Oak Bowl at Peru State College on Friday night.

In the end, it was the Irish upending the Lourdes Knights by the final score of 56-18.

Sacred Heart opened the game with a 43-yard drive capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass and a two-point play to lead 8-0 with 9:56 left.

After a defensive stop, Sacred Heart got the ball at the midfield stripe and went on a drive capped by a seven yard pass and a two-point play to lead 16-0 with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

A Sacred Heart interception set up a short field and a 13-yard scoring run plus a third two-point play made the count 24-0.

Lourdes was unable to move the ball on offense but forced a punt by the Irish offense.

Unfortunately, that punt went out of bounds at the Knight one-yard line and the Irish defense scored a safety to make it 26-0.

A shanked free kick by Lourdes set up another short field and the Irish scored on a 24-yard run. The point after failed but it was 32-0.

Lourdes could have faded at that point, but the Knights fought back.

Lourdes went on a 70-yard drive sparked by an Aidan Aldana 43-yard run. Aldana had the scoring run as well, a short burst and, after a failed point after attempt, the score was 32-6.

The Knights got the ball back when Sacred Heart fumbled a snap. Now the beneficiaries of a short field, the Knights drove 27 yards, converting a 4th-and-3 with a touchdown pass from Blake Miller to Harrison Benedict. The point after was no good and the score was 32-12.

Another defensive stop by Lourdes, this time on a fourth down pass that came up inches short for the Irish in Knight territory, set up a third straight score. Lourdes drove 56 yards, converting a 4th-and-3 with a run by Damon Honeysuckle and a 4th-and-10 with an 11-yard run by Miller. The capper was a 26-yard Miller to Aldana pass. After a failed point after, the score was 32-18 with 30 seconds left in the half.

Sacred Heart scored quickly after getting the ball at the 40 yard line. A double pass of 32 yards found the end zone and a point after play made the score 40-18.

Lourdes had a chance to score right back when the Knights, operating from their own 15-yard line, completed a short pass to Honeysuckle that went all the way to pay dirt. A block in the back penalty wiped out the score and the lead for the Irish was maintained at 40-10.

Lourdes got the ball to start the second half and threw an interception on a long pass. The Irish took control at midfield and scored on one play, a 40-yard run. A point after made it 48-18.

Lourdes turned it over on downs on the Knights’ next offensive, and, although the defense kept the Irish off the scoreboard with a Miller interception, the tide had definitely switched back to Sacred Heart.

The Irish added one more touchdown with a 35-yard drive capped by an eight yard run and a point after play to lead 56-18 with 10:59 to play. That started a running clock and froze the scoreboard for the final 10 minutes of action.

Lourdes will return to action at Tri County on Friday at 7 p.m.