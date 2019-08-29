The Nebraska City football team will look to fill skill positions with plenty of depth.

Nebraska City was one game away from making the playoffs in 2018. Nebraska City lost guys at the skill positions, but Coach Dan Hempel said they have the depth to make up for it.

“Things are looking promising,” Hempel said. “We have a lot of big shoes to fill. I think we are coming along, but you never know until you get on the field, and the guys understand that.”

Tyler Levy was a dynamic player that could play wide receiver, line up in the slot or shift to the back field.

Riley Wehling was out last fall due to injury. Wehling was a state qualifying sprinter during track season and brings plenty of speed.

Nebraska City had a well balanced offense last year by averaging 195 yards through the air and 142 yards on the ground per game.

There has been competition at the quarterback spot after Bryce Levy left the program in 2018.

Senior Jordan Williams, has been taking a majority of the snaps at the quarterback position. Michael Nelson is a sophomore quarterback who transfered to Nebraska City from Texas.

“We were one game short of making the playoffs last year,” Hempel said. “The kids have done a great job of working hard and focusing on what we are trying to do.”

Returning: Running back, Landon Adams had 247 yards last season.Eli Southard will be a key factor this year. Southard caught 25 passes for 389 yards and three scores. Southard led the team in interceptions with two and also added 33 tackles on defense. Kicker Eduardo Gonzalez was 18- of-19 on point after touchdown kicks. Braden Thompson is a big kid at tight end and had a solid year as freshman. Nebraska City will bring back a solid line that includes Wyatt Roberts, Max Chaney, Evan Wehling, Alfredo Valquier and Colby Hoback.

Graduated players: Nebraska City lost quarterback, Bryce Levy, who scored 28 total touchdowns and is now on the Midland University football team. In 2018, Tyler Levy was the teams leading receiver with 862 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is playing his college ball at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.

Jaydin Aldana led NC with 11 tackles for losses last season and is continuing his football career at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. Nick Zaroban led the Pioneers with 70 tackles and Jordan Moyer came away with 66.