Burlington out hit Clinton Wednesday night, but Clinton outscored the Bees, coming away with a 5-0 victory at Community Field.

The win clinched a second half playoff spot for the LumberKings.

There were opportunities for Burlington. They loaded the bases with one out in the second inning on a Justin Jones single, Harrison Wenson hit-by-pitch and a Ryan Vega single. That is the way they stayed. Alvaro Rubalcaba struck out swinging, and Johan Sala flew out to center.

In the next frame, Livan Soto walked and Adrian Rondon singled to right. A strike out, fly out and another strikeout ended that threat.

All in all, Burlington left 11 runners on base, going 2-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Bees’ pitchers had not allowed a hit for 20.1 innings, until a Marcos Rivera single to right stopped the streak.

The LumberKings scored in the fourth on an infield single, followed by a triple by Davis Bradshaw. He subsequently scored on a ground out.

Clinton scored again in the fifth. This time, on a towering solo home run to right by first baseman Evan Edwards.

They scored again in the seventh on a walk, another triple and a single.

Cole Duensing took the loss, his seventh of the year.

Adrian Rondon was 3-5 on the night.