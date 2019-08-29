Kylie Hein will take over the head coaching duties for the Lourdes Central Knights volleyball team after Michelle Kreifels resigned in May of this year.

Coach Hein has a long career as an assistant and will enter as head coach for the first time. “This is my first year as a head coach, but it is my tenth year of coaching,” Hein said. “I’ve coached at a Class 5-A school in Des Moines, Iowa, as a freshman coach that had seven members on the staff and I was one of those there.”

Hein has coached club volleyball and was an assistant coach at the Class B level in Nebraska.

This is the third year that Hein has taught at Lourdes Central Catholic.

Coach Kreifels was involved with Knights volleyball for 17 years. She was an assistant from 2001-03 and became head coach in 2004.

From 2007-18, Kreifels racked up 189 wins.

Two years ago, Hein helped out as an assistant under Coach Kreifels. Hein said that the former coach has helped her out during the transition.

“We have a great relationship and she is there to help me out with anything that I need,” Hein said.

Hein and the kids are excited to get the season started as the Knights return five seniors.

With Jacey Kreifels and Natalie Wright no longer with the program after graduating last year, Hein said that there are a couple of talented girls that are capable of filling in those spots and that once the line-up is set, her team will be ready to go with high expectations. “We want to set the bar high and I feel the girls will meet it,” Hein said. “We have really been establishing what we want our culture to be. When we step out on the court, we want people to know that this is Lourdes Knights volleyball.”

Returners: Senior Ainsley Esser, and 6’0 senior Elaina Madison, will be back for the Knights.

Madison led the Knights with 241 kills and 87 blocks. Esser was second on the team with 161 kills. Gina McGowen, a 6’3” junior, was crucial at the net in 2018 and compiled 68 blocks. Libby Baumert recorded 110 kills in her junior year.

Senior Ivye Meyer added 71 assists last year, which was second best on the team. Junior Emma Heng ended her sophomore year with 258 digs and Senior Addie DeFreece provided 247 digs.

Graduated players: Jacey Kreifels led the team with 588 assists in 2018 and served up 65 aces. Natalie Wright added 16 assists and 28 digs.

Lourdes will be at home to face Fremont Mills on Tuesday, Sept. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m.