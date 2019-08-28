A pair of Nebraska newcomers were rated as two of the top 25 impact Junior College transfers for the upcoming season. Jervay Green and Cam Mack were both ranked by the website BustingBrackets.com as two of the nation’s top impact transfers. The Husker duo were the only two Big Ten newcomers listed in the ranking.

Mack was ranked as the No. 2 impact transfer and the top point guard in the JC class. As a freshman at Salt Lake Community College, Mack averaged 19.1 points, 7.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He boasted a 2.8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio while dishing out 10-or-more assists nine times in his only season at Salt Lake CC.

Green was rated as the No. 15 impact JC transfer after averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game at Western Nebraska CC. As a sophomore, Green shot 55 percent from the field, including 39 percent from 3-point range to earn second-team NJCAA All-America honors. He totaled six 30-point games last season, including a school-record 51-point performance.

Fans will get their first opportunity to see the newcomers in action on Friday, Sept. 27, as part of the Opening Night with Husker Hoops. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event which includes a 20-minute scrimmage and a performance by Hip-Hop superstar Rick Ross. Tickets are free, but need to be ordered in advance by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.