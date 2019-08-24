Southeastern Community College's volleyball team split two matches Friday in the RKP Invitational, hosted by Southeast in Beatrice, Nebraska.

In the opening match, Cloud County needed five games to top the Blackhawks, 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 14-25, 15-10. SCC then swept host Southeast, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.

The Blackhawks played twice more Saturday in the Invitational.

SCC harriers open season

The Southeastern Community College cross country teams opened the season Friday at the Region XI Time Trials at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa.

The men finished eighth with 207 points, while the women did not have enough runners for a team score.

For the SCC men, Dalton Ellingboe led the way, finishing 18th in 17 minutes, 49.5 seconds. Also for the Blackhawks, Thad Brooks was 47th in 19:04.5, Cody Welch was 57th in 19:27, Gauge Johnson was 67th in 20:43.9, Kurt Koopman was 69th in 20:48.9, Kyler Martin was 75th in 21:42.3 and Michael Speegle was 79th in 22:40.5.

Lexi Brown paced the SCC women, taking fourth in 20:46.7. Also for the Blackhawks, Lilly Garnsey was 28th in 26:22.9, Francis Bittle was 40th in 39:25.3 and Agatha Brooks was 41st in 39:30.8.

SCC competes in the Central College Dutch Invitational at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in Pella.