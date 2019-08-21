The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the rosters for both east and west teams for the inaugural Senior Football Classic, set to be held on December 14 in Savannah, Ga. 116 seniors from around the country representing 42 schools were chosen to take to the gridiron to play in front of fans and pro scouts alike.



Three Peru State Bobcats were selected to participate in the first-ever classic. Defensive backs Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.) and Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) will be a part of the East team.



Adams is 5-11 and 175 pounds while Hubbard is 6-2 and 180 pounds. Defensive end Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil) will be a part of the West squad. Constantino is 6-2 and 230 pounds.



Marian (Ind.) led all schools with 11 selections while defending national champion Morningside (Iowa) had eight players chosen.



Hubbard was a Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) All-Conference Second Team selection last season while Constantino earned honorable mention recognition.





"We are excited to bring this event to NAIA Football," said Austin Bennett, Senior Football Classic Director. "It is a great opportunity to recognize senior football student-athletes as well as provide an opportunity for them to gain exposure to professional football organizations. Hosting this event in Savannah, Georgia will provide a great experience for the players as well as the City of Savannah!"



The players are separated into east and west teams and will take the field at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga., on Saturday, December 14, 2019, a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship in Ruston, La.