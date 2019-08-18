MIDDLETOWN — Dustin Selvage just wanted to go racing.

So the sprint car veteran driver hooked up with Jarrod Schneiderman, who offered to let Selvage drive his car for Saturday night's Sprint Invaders show at 34 Raceway.

And in an ironic twist of fate, Selvage — driving Jarrod Schneiderman's car — passed Josh Schneiderman, Jarrod's brother, to take the lead and go on to take the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature race.

For Selvage, it was a long time coming.

"We just put this deal over the winter. Two good buddies having fun going racing. We got her done tonight," Selvage said. "This is pretty awesome. The track was pretty narrow all night, so track position was one of the most important things. I got a good draw to start the night to start up front in the heat and that carried over to the dash. I got a good draw in the dash and that put us on the front row in the feature and here we are."

"Big congrats to Dustin. He hasn't been in a sprint car a lot this year. It says a lot. He drove the wheels off of it. It's not easy to do. I've won a few around here. You definitely have to earn it. Congrats to him," said Chris Martin, who got around Josh Schneiderman with a lap to go to take second.

Also picking up feature wins at the 3/8-mile high-banked oval dirt track were Jay Johnson in late models, Dennis LaVeine in IMCA modifieds, Adam Beck in IMCA sport modifieds and Brian Tipps in mini-haulers.

Paul Nienhiser looked set to check out on the field after getting around Josh Schneiderman on Lap 10 of the Sprint Invaders feature. But he caught a rut in the first turn, sending his car into a series of violent flips which brought out the red flag.

Schneiderman regained the lead on the restart, but got caught behind a lapped car seven laps later, allowing Selvage to get by on the high side.

That was all the advantage Selvage needed as he held off a late charge from Martin for the win.

"It's just one of those deals where the track is so fast and so narrow, it's hard to pass," Selvage said. "Some of those guys at the back are quite a bit off the pace to the lead cars. You come up on them so fast that it's really easy to make a bad decision or get trapped in a bad place. That's all that happened to Josh. We were just lucky enough to be in position to capitalize. It was a product of the race track. We were in the right place at the right time."

"I felt like we kind of maintained for the first 15-18 laps. I finally figure three and four out about 10-12 to go," Martin said. "Then with about five to seven to go I finally figured out how to get through one and two. I wish we would have had another five or 10 laps. Maybe it would have been a different story"

Johnson started coming to 34 Raceway with his father, Johnny Johnson, when Jay was just 12 years old. Johnson brought back a few memories and picked up his first win in a year in the 20-lap late model feature. Johnson started on the pole and led from start to finish. Matt Strassheim, Matt Ryan and Tommy Elston gave chase, but Johnson would not be caught on this night.

"This car is sponsored by my brother. He owns it. Merle and Sam Richenberger have been working on the car awful hard. We got our car back to where we need to be," Johnson said. "We kind of change our car a little bit. We weren't very good the first part of the night, but we got her pretty good at the end of the night. It was nice to start up front. There wasn't much passing tonight. Just staying on the gas. As long as your car turns, I think you're in pretty good shape."

LaVeine felt like he let a victory slip away Friday night at Lee County Speedway. On Saturday, he won a race he just as easily could have lost.

Dugan Thye held the early lead in the 15-lap IMCA modifieds feature race. But Thye pushed up in the second turn, giving LaVeine the opening he needed to squeeze underneath for the lead. LaVeine had to hold off Chris Zogg after a last-lap caution, setting up a showdown with Zogg on Aug. 24 on Season Championship Night.

"I just kept working him and hoping he would make a mistake. He had been running really good. I was just hoping he would make a mistake," LaVeine said. "Lapped traffic was brutal. I didn't need that yellow right there at the end, one lap to go. I don't like them. That puts them right on you."

Beck led the 15-lap IMCA sport modifeds feature race from start to finish, pulling away from Ronald Kibbe and Adam Shelman to win by a straightaway.

"I was pretty much flat-footing it all the way through the corner," Beck said. "I've been struggling with this car for about the last two weeks. It was too tight on entry. We changed the spring this morning and moved the rear end over a little bit and it came alive. This heavy race track ... it was loving it tonight."

Tipps took the lead midway through the 12-lap mini-haulers feature race, then had to hang on as his truck was bandied about by several cars in the closing laps. Tipps' brand-new paint job didn't last long as his truck sustained heavy body damage in the win.

"The obviously think it's a demo derby and not a race, I guess," Tipps said. "They just kept flying in and hitting me in the door, hitting me in the back. Whatever. If they want to race that way, we'll race that way. I don't have a problem with it. I don't like to win that way. I like to keep my stuff fairly clean. I don't drive people that way and I don't expect anybody to drive me that way. It's just ridiculous."

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SPRINT INVADERS

Feature results — 1. Dustin Selvage; 2. Chris Martin; 3. Josh Schneiderman; 4. Carson McCarl; 5. Brayden Gaylord; 6. Kaley Gharst; 7. Daniel Bergquist; 8. Cody Wehrle; 9. Josh Higday; 10. John Schulz. Shake-up dash winner — Paul Nienhiser. Heat winners — Selvage, Nienhiser and Martin.

IMCA MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Dennis LaVeine; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. John Oliver, Jr.; 4. Dugan Thye; 5. George Spence III; 6. Jurt Kile; 7. Brandon Rothzen; 8. Tyler Smith; 9. Dean McGee; 10. Mitch Boles. Heat winners — LaVeine and Oliver.

IMCA SPORT MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Adam Beck; 2. Ronald Kibbe; 3. Adam Shelman; 4. Sean Wyett; 5. Colton Bowman; 6. Derek Schwandt; 7. Josh Holtman; 8. Ryan Miller; 9. Austen Becerra. Heat winner — Beck.

DIRT LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Jay Johnson; 2. Matt Strassheim; 3. Matt Ryan; 4. Tommy Elston; 5. Nick Marolf; 6. Brandon Queen; 7. Jared Miller; 8. Jason Cook; 9. Chad Holladay; 10. Ray Raker. Heat winners — Holladay and Elston.

MINI-HAULERS

Feature results — 1. Brian Tipps; 2. Jerad Ruble; 3. John Helenthal; 4. Jack Broeg; 5. Jacob Ruble; 6. Billy Stanford; 7. Lance Applegarth; 8. Tim Wagner; 9. Jason Ruble; 10. Ryan White. Heat winner — Jacob Ruble.