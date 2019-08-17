The redshirt junior is going into his second year as the placekicker

While the offense and defense line up for seven-on-seven drills and one-on-one positions work, kickers are left to their own devices to build upon their foundation of technique and precision. Connor Assalley has preoccupied himself with both, but that’s just the start.

The real change Assalley, going into his second season as the Iowa State placekicker, wanted to see within himself had to take place during the offseason. Technique is something that can be worked on year round, but the strength he wanted to gain had to be done in the winter months.

“I’d say with (added strength), the flexibility (has increased) too,” Assalley said. “We’ve been working on it a lot this offseason. It’s kind of the balance between your strength, your flexibility and your leg speed. I’ve been working on all three of those this offseason. I’d say it’s been noticeable in my kicks in practice.”

This time last year, Assalley began to emerge as the best option to handle field goals and PATs, turning in a respectable season. The redshirt junior was 16 of 23 on field goals — he made his first eight in a row — and was 36 of 38 on PATs. He was 4 of 4 against Akron to earn national recognition. When he broke down his performance further, however, he felt it lacked something.

“I’d say I was probably pretty comfortable inside 45 yards last year,” Assalley said, “and this year probably 50 to 53 yards is what I’d be comfortable with.”

Assalley, a walk-on from Naperville, Ill., was 14 of 17 from 20 to 45 yards last season. When he attempted kicks from 46 to 50, Assalley was just 2 of 6. So diligence in the offseason with a strength routine led by Rudy Wade was the thing Assalley felt could make the difference. He is still waiting to test it out in a game, but the gains Assalley has made in practice feel noticeable.

“I think even with the team and in practice, I just feel so much more confident,” Assalley said. “During spring ball I felt so much more confident. Kind of the specialist group in general, we’ve all had some games under our belts. So I feel like we’re just confident as a group.”

Assalley is just one piece of the kicking puzzle. Joe Rivera, or possibly Brian Papazian will work on the punt team, with the kickoff duties up in the air. Peyton Paddock and Brayden Narveson are the other names to watch, and are jockeying for position to handle kickoffs — Assalley will be the placekicker exclusively.

“Peyton Paddock went into (the Drake) game as well, kicked off, was outstanding in the game,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “Peyton was competing the whole time a year ago and I think all of us feel really confident about him.

“With Connor Assalley coming back and the confidence he brings, plus Brayden Narverson, who has great talent, where does he grow from his freshman year to his redshirt freshman year? Brayden has that unique ability to be a kickoff guy or be a placekicker or certainly have the ability to punt at times too.

“There’s enough competition where nobody can feel settled or rest on their laurels and enough competition everybody is going to have to demand their best every day, which is huge.”

Within his kicking responsibilities, Assalley also learned how to navigate the pressure of jogging onto the field for a kick. ISU will put the kickers in special situations in practice and try to freeze them, but Assalley said the experience of a live game is invaluable in building confidence.

“Your first one, you feel (the pressure) a little bit. After that it slowly goes away,” Assalley said. “I tell some of these guys in practice that I feel more pressure in practice than I do in a game, which is not a bad thing at all.”