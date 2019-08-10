Joe Butler has had his eye on the big prize the last several years.

On Monday, the PGA professional at Burlington Golf Club finally achieved his goal, and he did it on his home course in front of the BGC members.

Butler won the Open, Senior, and Super Senior divisions of the Iowa Section PGA Junior-Senior Draw, completing the trifecta he has been working for the last several years.

And for Butler, there was no better place to do it than on the course he has called home the past 27 years.

"Ever since I turned 60 and became a Super Senior, I set my goal to win all three in the same year," Butler said. "It took me three years to do it, but I finally did it. It was fun. It was a windy day, so I just tried to keep it in play, sink a few putts and keep it going. I think I was more nervous because it was my home course and I was working, too. But it was nice to have some of the members come out and watch and support me. It was a lot of fun."

Butler made three birdies on the day and just one bogey, finishing with a 2-under-par 70. He won the Open division by one shot over Sean McCarty, Chad Proehl and Mark Atchison, won the Senior division by one shot over Proehl and took the Super Senior division by three shots over Jeff Smith.

Butler continued his roll on Thursday and Friday, finishing seventh at the Iowa Senior PGA Professional Championship at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove. Butler had consecutive rounds of 70 for a 140 and will be the first alternate for the national tournament. He finished one stroke behind Jim Henry for the final automatic qualifying spot.

"I didn't play bad the first day and I was in third place," Butler said. "I played well and shot 70 (Friday), so I thought I would move up, but I fell back to seventh."

Butler's stellar play was part of a big week for local golfers.

Notre Dame High School senior Matt Briggs carded an even-par 72 to win the Boys 16-18 division of the Iowa City Junior at Finkbine Golf Course on Tuesday, winning by one shot over Noah Schlabaugh of Kalona.

"That was big for me because I really hadn't played well there in the past," Briggs said. "That gives me a big boost of momentum and confidence to get a win under my belt."

Briggs made a few adjustments to his swing after carding an 84 in the opening round of the Iowa Junior on Sunday. He bounced back with a 70 on Monday for a 154 total, putting him in a tie for fifth place.

"It was really just a matter of trusting and believing in myself," Briggs said. "My Dad (Mike Briggs) helps me a lot. He watches me and gives me tips. I basically strengthened my grip. It wasn't a major change, but any time you can make a small change it can take five or six strokes off. That is the difference between shooting over par and shooting under par."

Briggs came back on Friday to win the Iowa PGA Waterloo Junior Classic with a 2-over-par 74 to take the Boys 16-18 title by one shot.

"My goal is to rack up as many points as I can," Briggs said.

Not to be outdone, Burlington High School sophomore Nate Spear continued his torrid summer with a pair of top-two finishes this week.

Spear won the Boys 14-15 division of the Iowa Junior Open on Monday at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside, carding rounds of 80 and 76 for a 156 total, one shot better than Will Simpson of Pella. Spear came back from a tough opening round, then had to hang on at the end.

"I was 3-up going into the last hole," Spear said. "I triple-bogeyed the last hole and won by one. I hit into a greenside bunker and left my next shot in the bunker. Then I hot over a ridge and three-putted from there. It wasn't a good hole. I will definitely take a 76 up there, especially with a triple bogey. That messed up a good round, but I'm still happy that I won. This gives me a lot of confidence going into future tournaments and the high school season. We have a tournament up there (Aug. 19), so that gives me confidence going into that one."

Spear came back to finish finish second in the Iowa City Junior at Finkbine the next day with a 76, three shots behind Ashton Sutton of Port Byron, Illinois.

Spear is completing his busy week Sunday with the second round of the St. Louis Summer Junior Open at Acorn Golf Links in Waterloo, Illinois, part of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.